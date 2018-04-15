Commonwealth Games 2018 Closing Ceremony Live updates, Gold Coast

The Commonwealth Games Federation flag has been lowered and passed from the Mayor of the Gold Coast to the Lord Mayor of Birmingham. Our heartfelt thanks to everyone at @cityofgoldcoast and enjoy the moment @BhamCityCouncil @birminghamcg22 pic.twitter.com/S0UfIcSXhE

To the Commonwealth we say this isn’t farewell, but until we meet again. Thank You! #gc2018

Commonwealth Games chief executive, Ian Metcalfe, passes on the CGF flag to Birmingham Lord Mayor, Councillor Anne Underwood.

The Commonwealth Games Federation flag has been lowered and will be handed over to Birmingham, where the 2022 edition of the CWG will be held.

New Zealand weightlifter David Liti has received the David Dixon Award for outstanding sporting spirit at @GC2018 . After his medal ceremony in the Men’s 105kg+ Weightlifting he offered to assist his Samoan rival who was left in a wheelchair after injuring himself in the final. pic.twitter.com/6YycMrFzmG

The David Dixon Award for Outstanding Sporting Spirit goes to New Zealand weightlifter David Liti

Gold Coast 2018 chairman Peter Beattie declares Gold Coast 2018 to be a "fantastic Games". This has been the first edition of the CWG where competition in para-sports has been held simultaneously.

The #GC2018 Closing Ceremony is well underway, celebrating the athletes, volunteers, communities and young people that have made the Games fantastic. pic.twitter.com/4ypL2Rqxaf

15 April 2018, 16:29 PM

That's the moment of the Closing Ceremony so far!

The legendary Usain Bolt is on stage, and as a DJ. He is showing his moves all right.