Commonwealth Games 2018 Closing Ceremony Live updates, Gold Coast

Catch all the live updates as Mary Kom leads the Indian contingent holding the tricolour. India finished third on the medals tally with 26 gold, 20 silver and 20 bronze. 

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Sunday, April 15, 2018 - 17:15
Image: CGF Twitter

The Gold Coast Games draw to a close with a glittering Closing Ceremony at the Carrara Stadium. India finished with their best ever show at an overseas Commonwealth Games, ending up third on the medals tally with 26 gold, 20 silver and 20 bronze. 

15 April 2018, 17:12 PM

15 April 2018, 17:01 PM

15 April 2018, 16:51 PM

Commonwealth Games chief executive, Ian Metcalfe, passes on the CGF flag to Birmingham Lord Mayor, Councillor Anne Underwood.

15 April 2018, 16:49 PM

The Commonwealth Games Federation flag has been lowered and will be handed over to Birmingham, where the 2022 edition of the CWG will be held.

15 April 2018, 16:46 PM

The David Dixon Award for Outstanding Sporting Spirit goes to New Zealand weightlifter David Liti

15 April 2018, 16:40 PM

Gold Coast 2018 chairman Peter Beattie declares Gold Coast 2018 to be a "fantastic Games". This has been the first edition of the CWG where competition in para-sports has been held simultaneously. 

15 April 2018, 16:37 PM

Watch: You may not have seen Usain Bolt in this party mood before

15 April 2018, 16:33 PM

15 April 2018, 16:29 PM

That's the moment of the Closing Ceremony so far!

The legendary Usain Bolt is on stage, and as a DJ. He is showing his moves all right.

15 April 2018, 16:19 PM

The Gold Coast 2018 Closing Ceremony is warming up nicely

15 April 2018, 16:08 PM

Watch: Boxing legend MC Mary Kom on India's stupendous performance and her own historic gold medal.

15 April 2018, 16:00 PM

15 April 2018, 15:59 PM

15 April 2018, 15:56 PM

15 April 2018, 15:46 PM

The official Gold Coast 2018 website mentions: 

"As the baton is passed to the 2022 Commonwealth Games, the Gold Coast will say its goodbyes and show the world that it knows a thing or two about throwing a great party."

15 April 2018, 15:40 PM

In 15 minutes from now, the Closing Ceremony of the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games 2018 will begin at the Carrara Stadium, where the Indian contingent will be led by the legendary boxer Mary Kom, who won her first CWG gold medal (45-48 kg) earlier this week.

