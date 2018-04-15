Commonwealth Games 2018 Closing Ceremony Live updates, Gold Coast

15 April 2018, 17:12 PM
The Commonwealth Games Federation flag has been lowered and passed from the Mayor of the Gold Coast to the Lord Mayor of Birmingham. Our heartfelt thanks to everyone at @cityofgoldcoast and enjoy the moment @BhamCityCouncil @birminghamcg22 pic.twitter.com/S0UfIcSXhE
15 April 2018, 17:01 PM
To the Commonwealth we say this isn’t farewell, but until we meet again. Thank You! #gc2018
15 April 2018, 16:51 PM
Commonwealth Games chief executive, Ian Metcalfe, passes on the CGF flag to Birmingham Lord Mayor, Councillor Anne Underwood.
15 April 2018, 16:49 PM
The Commonwealth Games Federation flag has been lowered and will be handed over to Birmingham, where the 2022 edition of the CWG will be held.
15 April 2018, 16:46 PM
The David Dixon Award for Outstanding Sporting Spirit goes to New Zealand weightlifter David Liti
New Zealand weightlifter David Liti has received the David Dixon Award for outstanding sporting spirit at @GC2018. After his medal ceremony in the Men’s 105kg+ Weightlifting he offered to assist his Samoan rival who was left in a wheelchair after injuring himself in the final. pic.twitter.com/6YycMrFzmG
15 April 2018, 16:40 PM
Gold Coast 2018 chairman Peter Beattie declares Gold Coast 2018 to be a "fantastic Games". This has been the first edition of the CWG where competition in para-sports has been held simultaneously.
15 April 2018, 16:37 PM
Watch: You may not have seen Usain Bolt in this party mood before
.@usainbolt plays the DJ at #GC2018 closing ceremony. #UsainBolt pic.twitter.com/YbpxK2KY0W
15 April 2018, 16:33 PM
The #GC2018 Closing Ceremony is well underway, celebrating the athletes, volunteers, communities and young people that have made the Games fantastic. pic.twitter.com/4ypL2Rqxaf
15 April 2018, 16:29 PM
That's the moment of the Closing Ceremony so far!
The legendary Usain Bolt is on stage, and as a DJ. He is showing his moves all right.
15 April 2018, 16:19 PM
The Gold Coast 2018 Closing Ceremony is warming up nicely
Time to get this party started! #GC2018 #ClosingCeremony pic.twitter.com/Q90wAQMqMI
15 April 2018, 16:08 PM
Watch: Boxing legend MC Mary Kom on India's stupendous performance and her own historic gold medal.
Golden girl @MangteC's message on India's historic performance and her gold medal win! #PunchMeinHaiDum #GC2018 #GC2018boxing #CWG2018 pic.twitter.com/px2iteVftZ
15 April 2018, 16:00 PM
@AmySharkMusic kicking off the ceremony!#GC2018 #ShareTheDream pic.twitter.com/3tVm4Bhgoq
15 April 2018, 15:59 PM
Hmm... hard to ignore the vast blocks of empty seats at #GC2018 closing ceremony pic.twitter.com/0QrnRjp3wW
15 April 2018, 15:56 PM
#TeamIndia standing taller!
All thanks to the efforts and hard work put in by our wonderful #Athletes & support staff. Billions back home are proud of our #GC2018 #CommonwealthGames #Champions
We'll see you soon for the Closing ceremony at 3pm in #CarraraStadium!#SHARETHEDREAM pic.twitter.com/nDETaFXCpv
15 April 2018, 15:46 PM
The official Gold Coast 2018 website mentions:
"As the baton is passed to the 2022 Commonwealth Games, the Gold Coast will say its goodbyes and show the world that it knows a thing or two about throwing a great party."
15 April 2018, 15:40 PM
In 15 minutes from now, the Closing Ceremony of the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games 2018 will begin at the Carrara Stadium, where the Indian contingent will be led by the legendary boxer Mary Kom, who won her first CWG gold medal (45-48 kg) earlier this week.