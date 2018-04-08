Commonwealth Games 2018, Day 4, Gold Coast

8 April 2018, 18:40 PM That's it from us. It was a great day for India as they won three gold, one silver and two bronze.We will be back tomorrow. Here is India's schedule on Day 5. Don't forget to join us. See you. ATHLETICS Event: Men's 400m Semifinals

Athlete: Muhammad Anas

Time: 3:45 p.m.

Event: Shot Put Final

Athlete: Tejinder Singh

Time: 3:55 p.m.

Event: Men's High Jump

Athlete: Tejaswin Shankar

Time: 5:50 a.m.

Event: Women 400m Heat 1

Athlete: Poovammu Raja

Time: 6 a.m.

Event: Women 10000 m

Athlete: L Suriya

Time: 4:05 p.m. SHOOTING Athlete: Jitu Rai, Om Prakash

Event: Men’s 10m Air Pistol

Time: 4:30 a.m. (Qualification), 7:30 a.m. (Final)

Athlete: Apurvi Chandela, Mehuli Ghosh

Event: Women’s 10m Air Rifle

Time: 6:30 a.m. (Qualification), 9 a.m. (Final) SWIMMING Event: Men’s 50m Freestyle

Athlete: Virdhawal Khade

Time: 6:45 a.m. (Heat 6), 4:10 p.m. (Semifinals)

Event: Men’s 200m Backstroke

Athlete: Srihari Nataraj

Time: 6 a.m. (Heat 2) BADMINTON India vs Malaysia

Event: Mixed Team Final

Time: 1 p.m. BOXING Event: Men's 52kg Round of 16

Gaurav Solanki vs Akimos Annang Ampiah (Ghana)

Time: 8 a.m.

Event: Men's 60kg Round of 16

Manish Kaushik vs Michael Alexander (T&T)

Time: 8:45 a.m. TABLE TENNIS India vs Singapore

Event: Men's Team Semifinal 1

Time: 5 p.m.

Event Men's Team Bronze-Medal Match

Time: 11:30 a.m.

Event: Men's Team Final

Time: 2 p.m. WEIGHTLIFTING Event: Men’s 105 kg

Athlete: Pardeep Singh

Time: 5 a.m.

Athlete: Lalchhanhimi

Event: Women’s 90kg

Time: 9:30 a.m.

Event: Women’s +90kg

Athlete: Purnima Pandey

Time: 9:30 a.m.

Event: Men’s +105kg

Athlete: Gurdeep Singh

Time: 2 p.m.



8 April 2018, 17:51 PM Emotional moment for Manika Batra as she receives the medal along with her teammates. For the first time in CWG history, India has won a gold medal in the women's team table tennis event. Seventh gold for India, in all 12th medal. What a day for the Indian contingent. Three gold, one silver and two bronze on the fourth day of the event.

8 April 2018, 17:19 PM Seventh gold medal for India. Delhi girl Manika Batra wins the third straight game, 11-7 against Yihan Zhou. India take the rubber 3-1.

8 April 2018, 17:13 PM Manika Batra wins the second games as well, 11-4. India on their way to a seventh gold.

8 April 2018, 17:06 PM Manika Batra wins the first game 11-7 against Yihan Zhou of Singapore. Remember, if she wins this match, India will win their seventh gold medal.

8 April 2018, 17:04 PM Fourth match is underway. It's neck and neck between Manika Batra and Yihan Zhou. 6-6.

8 April 2018, 16:58 PM Yihan Zhou and Manika Batra will feature in the fourth match of the rubber. Guys, stay tuned. India could get their seventh gold medal in this event.

8 April 2018, 16:49 PM Mouma Das-Madhurika Patkar win the fourth game 11-7 to put India 2-1 ahead. If India win the next encounter, the women's team table tennis gold medal will be theirs. Let's keep fingers crossed.

8 April 2018, 16:45 PM Madhurika Patkar and Mouma Das lose the third game 11-8 in the Women's Team Gold Medal table tennis rubber.

8 April 2018, 16:40 PM It's over. India beat Wales 4-3 to register their first win in men's hockey. India may have won but, to be honest, their performance leaves a lot to be desired. Meanwhile in table tennis, Mahdurika Patkar-Mouma Das win their second game as well.

8 April 2018, 16:34 PM SV Sunil scores the fourth goal for India. India 4 Wales 3. Harmanpreet Singh's dragflick is stopped by the Wales goalie. Sunil tries to tap it in and again the opposition goalie comes in the way. The ball once again comes to Sunil after deflection and this time he is spot on. India will breathe a big sigh of relief.

8 April 2018, 16:32 PM Madhurika Patkar-Mouma Das win the first game 11-6 against Singapore's Mengyu Yu-Yihan Zhou in the Women's Team Gold Medal rubber.

8 April 2018, 16:25 PM Goal for India. Harmanpreet Singh does it. His drag flick is unstoppable. India 3 Wales 2. They will now feel good about their chances. It's Harmanpreet's second goal in this event. He had scored against Pakistan too. Wait, Wales also earn a penalty corner. Goal. It's 3-3. Gareth Furlong scores his third goal. What a player.

8 April 2018, 16:22 PM It's going to be a doubles match now in Women's Team Gold Medal table tennis match between India and Singapore. Mouma Das and Madhurika Patkar will take on Yihan Zhou and Mengyu Yu. Currently it's tied at 1-1.

8 April 2018, 16:17 PM India continues to disappoint against Wales in men's hockey. Another penalty corner has gone to waste. Rupinder Pal Singh's dragflick doesn't have any sting. He is having another bad day at the office. India 2 Wales 2

8 April 2018, 16:13 PM Madhurika Patkar loses the second encounter 11-3 2-11 6-11 to Mengyu Yu of Singapore in Women's Team Gold Medal table tennis. It's 1-1 now in the five-game rubber.

8 April 2018, 16:07 PM The third quarter comes to a close at the India-Wales hockey match. It's 2-2 right now. Gareth Furlong again comes to Wales' rescue, his drag flick comfortably finds the target in the dying moments of the third quarter. Meanwhile, India's Seema finishes sixth in women's 75kg weightlifting category. Gold goes to England's Emily Godley, silver to Canada's Marie-Eve and bronze to Wales' Laura Hughes.

8 April 2018, 16:00 PM India's Madhurika Patkar loses the first game against Singapore's Mengyu Yu 13-11 in the Women's Table Tennis Gold Medal match.

8 April 2018, 15:49 PM Disappointing news from weightlifting. Seema is out of medal contention in the 75kg category. After lifting 84kg in Snatch, her best attempt in Clean and Jerk turns out to be 105kg, taking her up to fourth position, meaning she is out of the reckoning.

8 April 2018, 15:45 PM Good news coming from table tennis. In Women's Team Gold Medal event, Manika Batra has put India 1-0 ahead after beating Singapore's Tainwei Feng 11-8, 8-11 7-11 11-9 11-7. Excellent result there. Now the ball is in Madhurika Patkar's court.

8 April 2018, 15:42 PM Manika Batra stays in the match after winning the fourth game 11-9. The decider is underway.

8 April 2018, 15:36 PM India regain their lead through Mandeep Singh. It was a third attempt after India won a penalty corner. Rupinder Pal Singh and captain Manpreet Singh tried to shove the ball in. After their efforts didn't come to fruition, the ball fell to Mandeep who succeeded in putting it in. India 2 Wales 1. The second quarter comes to a close.

8 April 2018, 15:33 PM Manika Batra is, meanwhile, trailing 1-2 against Tianwei Feng from Singapore in Women's Team Gold medal table tennis match. She had won the first game 11-8 before losing the next two 8-11 7-11.

8 April 2018, 15:30 PM News coming from 75kg women's weightlifting. Seema has lifted 100kg in Clean and Jerk. Remember, she had lifted 84kg in Snatch. But looking at the performance of her rivals, she is not in medal contention as of now. But miracles do happen. Let's keep fingers crossed.

8 April 2018, 15:24 PM Goal. Wales have equalised through a fierce drag flick from Gareth Furlong. India 1 Wales 1. Just what India didn't want. Sreejesh was helpless in goal. India will again have to press forward in order to regain their lead.

8 April 2018, 15:13 PM Men's Hockey: Wales hold India to 0-0 in first quarter. It's slow-paced hockey, which is working for the Welshmen. India need to up the ante through counter-attacks, increase circle peneration.

8 April 2018, 15:09 PM Table Tennis: Women's Team Final Match 1: Manika Batra wins first game against Tianwei Feng 11-8 and is leading 5-2 in the second. Hockey: India vs Wales Still 0-0 after 9 minutes in Q1.

8 April 2018, 15:04 PM India vs Wales in men's hockey has just begun. Meanwhile, Seema's best snatch lift of 84 kg is now placed 7th in the women's 75kg weightlifting event. Also, Manika Batra kicks off India's gold-medal match against Singapore.

8 April 2018, 14:56 PM India lose to New Zealand 90-55 in Women's basketball pool match.

8 April 2018, 14:42 PM Indian boxer Lovlina Borgohain loses against England's Sandy Ryan in a close 3:2 in the 69kg women's Quarterfinal.

8 April 2018, 14:40 PM Seema completes her third Snatch attempt with a successful lift of 84 kg in the women's 75-kg event. Clean and Jerk round coming up next which will decide the medal winners based on the combined weight of both rounds.

8 April 2018, 14:34 PM Seema could not lift 84 kg that she had opted for in the second Snatch attempt of the women's 75-kg event. She is left with one more attempt in Snatch, followed by Clean and Jerk round.

8 April 2018, 14:31 PM The third Quarterfinal between Indian boxer Lovlina Borgohain and England's Sandy Ryan has begun. The two are fighting in the Women's 69kg event.

8 April 2018, 14:30 PM Indian weightlifter Seema successfully lifts 80-kg in her first Snatch attempt of the women's 75-kg event. Indian weightlifters have already won 8 medals for the country out of a total of 11.

8 April 2018, 13:52 PM Coming Up at 1400 IST India vs Singapore for gold in the Women's Team Table Tennis Final. India beat England 3-0 earlier in the day to progress to the gold-medal match.

8 April 2018, 13:32 PM Basketball (women): India vs New Zealand, Pool Match New Zealand run away with the first quarter with a score of 31-12 and leading 23-10 in the second quarter. A mismatch so far.

8 April 2018, 13:02 PM A bit of a lull in proceedings as far as India events are concerned as Rakesh Patra disappoints with a last-place finish in the Men's Rings Finals of Artistic Gymnastics. Meanwhile, India women will take on New Zealand in a few moments from now on the basketball court.

8 April 2018, 12:52 PM Two more medal chances for India today with a silver assured. Table Tennis: Women's Team Final - India vs Singapore at 2 pm IST Weightlifting: Seema in women's 75kg at 2 pm IST India's Medals Tally at present: 6 Gold, 2 silver, 3 bronze



8 April 2018, 12:40 PM Rakesh Patra is the only Indian in action currently in Men's Rings Final of Artistic Gymnastics. But he hasn't started well, registering 12.933 among the four of the eight gymnasts who have performed so far. He had an outside chance of a medal but not looking good at present.

8 April 2018, 12:34 PM Athletics Update: Tejinder Singh through to the men's shot put final finishing 6th in the qualification round with a best of 19.10. The qualifying mark was 19.00. The final is scheduled for tomorrow.

8 April 2018, 12:15 PM Athletics Update: India's Tejinder Singh begins in shot put qualification and gets a distance of 18.49m in his first attempt, way behind New Zealand's Tomas Walsh on top as he threw it 22.45m far in his first attempt.

8 April 2018, 12:08 PM India's Vikas Thakur wins bronze medal in Men's 94kg weightlifting amid dramatic competition between Canada's Boady and PNG's Steve Kari, who lifts 216 in his final attempt to snatch gold from Boady. India's medals tally increases to 11 (6 gold, 2 silver, 3 bronze)

8 April 2018, 11:58 AM Vikas Thakur fails twice in 200kg C&J attempts to finish with a combined lift of 351kg, but that's good enough for him to be assured of a medal. Which one? We will know shortly. But another medal coming from weightlifting for India, for sure.

8 April 2018, 11:51 AM Shooting Update Saniya Sheikh finishes fourth with a score of 32. Unlucky, but she fought well after a lucky break in the women's skeet final. Weightlifting Update Vikas Thakur tries 200kg in C&J but fails after the clean stage. Couldn't complete the jerk.

8 April 2018, 11:47 AM Men's 94kg Weightlifting: Vikas Thakur lifts 192kg in his first clean and jerk attempt to take his combined lift to 351kg and take the No. 1 position for present. He is going to get stiff competition from Boady.

8 April 2018, 11:42 AM Muhammad Anas finishes first with a timing of 45.96 in Heat 4 of the Men's 400m. He qualifies for the 400m semifinals in India's opening event of the track events in athletics.

8 April 2018, 11:32 AM Shooting: Saniya has slipped to third position after missing three shots in a row in the women's skeet final. That may hurt her chances, but still a few shots to go before we can know the medal winners in the event and if India win another medal from its high-profile shooting squad.

8 April 2018, 11:27 AM Women's Skeet Final: Saaniya Sheikh bags a score of 8 to be in the second position. She is looking good for India's fourth shooting medal on day four of the competition in Gold Coast. Fingers crossed! Weightlifter Vikas Thakur also in contention in the men's 98kg event.

8 April 2018, 11:20 AM Women's Vault Final Pranati Nayak gets a -0.100 penalty in her first attempt for a score of 12.400, the lowest in the field so far. She has one more attempt left. Interesting to see what difficult level she opts for.