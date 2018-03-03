Hockey: India vs Argentina Live, Sultan Azlan Shah Cup, Ipoh

3 March 2018, 13:27 PM Here's India's starting line-up: Here is the starting line-up for Indian Men's Hockey Team as they lock horns with Argentina in the opening match of the 27th Sultan Azlan Shah Cup on 3rd March 2018. Catch the action LIVE on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD and Hotstar from 1:30 PM IST.#IndiaKaGame pic.twitter.com/btkDRyBMUE — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) March 3, 2018

3 March 2018, 13:23 PM Here's what India coach Sjoerd Marijne had to say about the team's preparation and prospects in Ipoh Sjoerd Marijne, Chief Coach of the Indian Men’s Hockey Team believes the team will go through a tough challenge in the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup, starting on 3rd March, which will help them prepare for the upcoming Commonwealth Games. #IndiaKaGame pic.twitter.com/cPXWdppAfr — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) March 1, 2018

3 March 2018, 13:15 PM India are vying for a sixth Sultan Azlan Shah title and will face Rio Olympic champions Argentina in their first match at the Azlan Shah Stadium in Ipoh, the tournament's permanent home.