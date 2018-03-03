हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Hockey: India vs Argentina Live, Sultan Azlan Shah Cup, Ipoh

India and Argentina open the week-long tournament in Ipoh, Malaysia, where the five-time champions India begin their journey to add a sixth title to their name.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Saturday, March 3, 2018 - 13:27
Comments |
File photo of Sardar Singh (PTI)

India and Argentina open the week-long tournament in Ipoh, Malaysia, where the five-time champions India begin their journey to add a sixth title to their name.

3 March 2018, 13:27 PM

Here's India's starting line-up:

3 March 2018, 13:23 PM

Here's what India coach Sjoerd Marijne had to say about the team's preparation and prospects in Ipoh

3 March 2018, 13:15 PM

India are vying for a sixth Sultan Azlan Shah title and will face Rio Olympic champions Argentina in their first match at the Azlan Shah Stadium in Ipoh, the tournament's permanent home.  

3 March 2018, 13:11 PM

Hello and welcome to Zee News Sports' coverage of Indian hockey, and it's the men's team that begins its journey in a big year that includes the Commonwealth Games, Champions Trophy, Asian Games and the World Cup.

Trending