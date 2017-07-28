close
Pro Kabaddi League season 5: Akshay Kumar to sing National Anthem at opening ceremony today

The opening match is between Rahul Chaudhari-led Telugu Titans and Sachin Tendulkar's Tamil Thalaivas and will kick-off at 8:00 pm IST.  

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, July 28, 2017 - 08:46
New Delhi: Adding a bit more colour to the grand kick-off of the fifth season of the Pro Kabaddi league, Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar will sing the National Anthem at the opening ceremony at Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad.

Endorsing into the rural sport that shot to fame with this league format, Akshay Kumar said – one passion, one country, one game that links all countrymen and ergo we start the season by singing our National Anthem.

Other notable personalities who will be joining the event are – actor Rana Dagubatti, former India cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, Indian women's team skipper Mithali Raj, ace badminton star PV Sindhu and her coach Pullela Gopichand. Alng with them, southern superstars Allu Arjun and Chiranjeevi, will also be present.

