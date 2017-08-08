PKL 2017, Day 10: Gujarat Fortunegiants vs Haryana Steelers, Bengaluru Bulls vs Telugu Titans – Squads, Live Streaming, Telecast

New Delhi: It's Day 10 of the Pro Kabaddi League Season 5, with two high-profile encounters set to get underway. The first encounter will see Gujarat Fortunegiants take on Haryana Steelers in Nagpur. Considering the way their previous clash finished, the fans are in for a nail-biter.

That particular encounter produced a scintillating 27-27 draw when they locked horns in the Hyderabad leg earlier, and the fans in Nagpur would be hoping for just the same tonight.

The second match, between Bengaluru Bulls and Telugu Titans, will see the two sides face off. While Bulls are coming into this match with a loss in their last match, the Titans ended their last clash as second best too.

Both will be looking to revive their fortunes in today's clash.

SQUADS:

Gujarat Fortunegiants

Fazel Atrachali, Rohit Gulia, C Kalai Arasan, Abozar Mohajermighani, Sukesh Hegde, Mahendra Ganesh Rajput, Seongryeol Kim, Mahipal Narwal, Vikas Kale, Manoj Kumar, Sachin, Amit Om Prakash Rathi, Dange Sultan, Parvesh Bhainswal, Sunil Kumar, Pawan Kumar, Rakesh Narwal, Chandran Ranjit

Total strength: 18 (15 Indian, 3 Overseas)

Haryana Steelers

Surender Nada,, Mayur Shivtarkar, Vikash, Neeraj Kumar, Khomsan Thongkham, Mohit Chhillar, Sonu Narwal, CPO Surjeet Singh, David Mosambayi, Deepak Kumar, Mahender Singh Dhaka, Prashant Kumar Rai, Deepak Kumar Dahiya, Wazir Singh, Parmod Narwal, Jeeva Gopal, Rakesh Singh Kumar, Vikash Khandola, Ashish Chhokar, Kuldeep Singh, Babu M, Raju Lal Choudhary

Total strength: 22 (20 Indian, 2 Overseas)

Tamil Nadu Titans

Ajay Thakur, Bhavani Rajput, Prathap, Rajesh, Anil Kumar, Amit Hooda, Mugilan, Donggeon Lee , Waleed Al Hasani, Chansik Park, Anil Kumar, C. Arun, Sanket Chavan, T. Prabhakaran, M. Thivakaran, Sombir, Vijay Kumar, Vijin Thangadurai, Muruthu M, Vineet Sharma, K. Prapanjan, Sujit Maharana, Darshan J., Sarang Arun Deshmukh, Ananthkumar

Total strength: 25 (22 Indian, 3 Overseas)

Bengaluru Bulls

Ashish Kumar, Harish Naik, Sumit Singh, Ravinder Pahal, Ajay, Rohit Kumar, Sinotharan Kanesharajah, Sanjay Shrestha, Sachin Kumar, Gurvinder Singh, Mahender Singh, Pradeep Narwal, Kuldeep Singh, Ankit Sangwan, Amit, Rohit, Preetam Chhillar, Sunil Jaipal

Total strength: 18 (16 Indian, 2 Overseas)

