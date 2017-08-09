PKL 2017, Day 11: Bengaluru Bulls vs Bengal Warriors: Live Streaming, Squads, Schedule

New Delhi: On Day 11 of the 2017 Pro Kabaddi League, Bengaluru Bulls will take on Bengal Warriors in a Zone B encounter, in the hope of claiming a victory after their 21-21 draw against the Telugu Titans yesterday.

They have won two, lost two and drew one match. Bengal Warriors, on the other hand, have won both the matches they have played so far.

There will be a special focus on Bulls captain Rohit Kumar as he looks to improve the team's form and guide them to victory in Nagpur. The celebrated raider will have the much-needed support of Ravinder Pahal, Ashish Kumar in defence. The presence of legendary Ajay Kumar will also boost team's chances.

For the Warriors, Surjeet Singh and Maninder Singh along with Jang Kun Lee will be under the spotlight.

This will be the 20th match of the season.

SQUADS:

Bengaluru Bulls

Ashish Kumar, Harish Naik, Sumit Singh, Ravinder Pahal, Ajay, Rohit Kumar, Sinotharan Kanesharajah, Sanjay Shrestha, Sachin Kumar, Gurvinder Singh, Mahender Singh, Pradeep Narwal, Kuldeep Singh, Ankit Sangwan, Amit, Rohit, Preetam Chhillar, Sunil Jaipal

Total strength: 18 (16 Indian, 2 Overseas)

Bengal Warriors

Jang Kun Lee, Ravindra Ramesh Kumavat, Sandeep Malik, Ameares Mondal, Ran Singh, PO Surjeet Singh, Youngchang Ko, Bhupender Singh, Shrikant Tewthia, Virendra Singh, Maninder Singh, Deepak Narwal, Rahul Kumar, Shashank Wankhede, Vinod Kumar, Vikash, Kuldeep, Anil Kumar

Total strength: 18 (16 Indian, 2 Overseas)

Here's everything you need to know about the match:

Which teams are playing on Day 11 of the Pro Kabaddi season 5?

The Pro Kabaddi season 5 will see Bengaluru Bulls taking on Bengal Warriors on Day 11 (Wednesday, August 9).

What time will the Pro Kabaddi season 5 match between Bengal Warriors and Bengaluru Bulls start?

The Pro Kabaddi season 5 match between Bengal Warriors and Bengaluru Bulls will start at 8:00 pm.

Which channel will telecast the Pro Kabaddi season 5 match between Bengal Warriors and Bengaluru Bulls?

The Pro Kabaddi season 5 match between Bengal Warriors and Bengaluru Bulls will telecast on Star Sports 2, 1 (Hindi), 1 (Tamil) and Star Sports 1HD, 2 HD and Star Sports First.

Where will the Pro Kabaddi season 5 match between Bengal Warriors and Bengaluru Bulls be played?

The match of the Pro Kabaddi season 5 is between Bengal Warriors and Bengaluru Bulls will be played in Nagpur.

How to watch the Pro Kabaddi season 5 match between Bengal Warriors and Bengaluru Bulls live online?

The Pro Kabaddi season 5 match between Bengal Warriors and Bengaluru Bulls will be streamed live on Hotstar.