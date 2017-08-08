PKL 2017: Haryana Steelers end Gujarat Fortunegiants' unbeaten run, Telugu Titans snatch draw against Bengaluru Bulls

New Delhi: A superb Haryana Steelers outfit ended Gujarat Fortunegiants' unbeaten run even as Rahul Chaudhari's Telugu Titans snatched a draw against Bengaluru Bulls in their respective 2017 Pro Kabaddi League matches on Tuesday in Nagpur.

In the day's first match at Mankapur Indoor Stadium, Steelers raced to a 32-20 win in their Zone A match. Young raider Vikas Khandola produced a brilliant game for Haryana, to lead Steelers' charge against the debutants from Gujarat.

Gujarat did fight back strongly after a quiet first half, but the Steelers' impressive play kept them ahead. After taking a 18-11 lead at the start of the second half, Steelers never looked back and closed out the match in impressive way.

Surjeet Singh set the ball rolling for the Steelers after Gujarat skipper Sukesh Hegde won the toss and opted side.

In their previous meeting, Haryana and Gujarat had settled for a 27-27 tie last week.

Both the sides have played three matches each with a win, a loss and a tie; but Steelers are placed higher, at third with eight points. Fortunegiants are fourth with seven points.

It was followed by the season's second tie match, between Telugu Titans and Bengaluru Bulls.

For better part of the match, the Bulls dominated the proceedings but mercurial Titans skipper Chaudhari turned the table in the dying minutes with a couple of rampant raids.

But, the celebrated raider will rue the lost chance given to him. In the day's final raid against two defenders, he was in control with an early touch, but instead of going for another, he returned with a single point.

The Zone B match got off to a cautious start with both the sides playing a measured game. But the Bulls exploded with a series of points as the first half came to a close.

Rohit Kumar's side still maintained a five-point lead in the dying minutes, then came Chaudhari, with his raids.

The match ended at 21-21, with both the sides taking three points each.

Bulls are in third place in their Zone, with 14 points after five matches; while the Titans are third with 11 points from seven matches.