 
close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

PKL 2017: Jaipur Pink Panthers, Tamil Thalaivas register fighting wins on Day 12

Jaipur Pink Panthers and Tamil Thalaivas registered fighting wins against Puneri Paltan and Bengaluru Bulls in their respective Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) matches on Thursday at Nagpur.

By Zee Media Bureau | PTI| Last Updated: Friday, August 11, 2017 - 00:20
PKL 2017: Jaipur Pink Panthers, Tamil Thalaivas register fighting wins on Day 12
Courtesy: IANS

Nagpur: Jaipur Pink Panthers and Tamil Thalaivas registered fighting wins against Puneri Paltan and Bengaluru Bulls in their respective Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) matches on Thursday at Nagpur.

Day 12 of the competition witnessed Panthers winning their Zone A encounter in the first match. Manjeet Chhillar played a pivotal in their 30-28 win over Paltan, as he scored 9 points.

Panthers thus registered their first win of the season. It was Paltan's first defeat.

In the day's second match, Thalaivas beat the Bulls by five points in their Zone B encounter. Rohit Kumar scored 12 points for the Bulls but it was not enough to give his side the much needed win.

In contrast, Thalaivas rode on a collective team performance lead by K Prapanjan, who top scored with six points.

Tomorrow, Gujarat Fortunegiants will take on U Mumbai in a Zone A clash at Ahmedabad's famed The Arena.

TAGS

Jaipur Pink PanthersTamil ThalaivasPuneri PaltanBengaluru BullsPro Kabaddi LeaguePKLsports news

From Zee News

Confusion reigns over Neymar&#039;s PSG debut as new Ligue 1 season chugs along
Football

Confusion reigns over Neymar's PSG debut as new Ligue...

Mark Stoneman gets England call up for West Indies series; Keaton Jennings dropped
cricket

Mark Stoneman gets England call up for West Indies series;...

IOC monitoring North Korea crisis, claims 2018 Winter Games &#039;on track&#039;
Other Sports

IOC monitoring North Korea crisis, claims 2018 Winter Games...

Borussia Dortmund suspend Ousmane Dembele after missed training, Barcelona offer rejected
Football

Borussia Dortmund suspend Ousmane Dembele after missed trai...

Madan Lal slams BCCI&#039;s decision to pay cash rewards to selectors
cricket

Madan Lal slams BCCI's decision to pay cash rewards to...

SL vs IND, 3rd Test: Sri Lanka call up pacers Dushmantha Chameera, Lahiru Gamage
India's Tour of Sri Lanka 2017cricket

SL vs IND, 3rd Test: Sri Lanka call up pacers Dushmantha Ch...

India face Mauritius in Tri-nation Series on August 19
Football

India face Mauritius in Tri-nation Series on August 19

Abhinav Mukund&#039;s powerful message on &#039;colour discrimination&#039; gets Virat Kohli&#039;s support
India's Tour of Sri Lanka 2017cricket

Abhinav Mukund's powerful message on 'colour disc...

No immediate relief for S Sreesanth; BCCI set to appeal against Kerala High Court&#039;s order to lift life ban on tainted bowler
cricket

No immediate relief for S Sreesanth; BCCI set to appeal aga...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video