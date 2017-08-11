PKL 2017: Jaipur Pink Panthers, Tamil Thalaivas register fighting wins on Day 12

Nagpur: Jaipur Pink Panthers and Tamil Thalaivas registered fighting wins against Puneri Paltan and Bengaluru Bulls in their respective Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) matches on Thursday at Nagpur.

Day 12 of the competition witnessed Panthers winning their Zone A encounter in the first match. Manjeet Chhillar played a pivotal in their 30-28 win over Paltan, as he scored 9 points.

Panthers thus registered their first win of the season. It was Paltan's first defeat.

In the day's second match, Thalaivas beat the Bulls by five points in their Zone B encounter. Rohit Kumar scored 12 points for the Bulls but it was not enough to give his side the much needed win.

In contrast, Thalaivas rode on a collective team performance lead by K Prapanjan, who top scored with six points.

Tomorrow, Gujarat Fortunegiants will take on U Mumbai in a Zone A clash at Ahmedabad's famed The Arena.