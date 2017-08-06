close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

PKL 2017: UP Yoddha defeat Bengaluru Bulls 32-27

Nitin (9 points) and Devadiga (5 points) did the most damage to the opposition with their successful raids helping the Uttar Pradesh outfit clinch victory by five points.

IANS| Last Updated: Sunday, August 6, 2017 - 00:21

Nagpur: U.P Yoddha rode on fine performances from captain Nitin Tomar and Rishank Devadiga to register a narrow 32-27 victory over Bengaluru Bulls in a Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) contest at the Mankapur Indoor Stadium here on Saturday.

Nitin (9 points) and Devadiga (5 points) did the most damage to the opposition with their successful raids helping the Uttar Pradesh outfit clinch victory by five points.

For Bengaluru, captain Rohit Kumar (11 points) who earned a super 10 from his fast paced movement and technique inside the opposition mat was the only hope for the Bulls but failed to help his side take a lead.

U.P Yoddha were off to a good start clinching two bonus points and tackling the opposition raider to add initial points in the tally. Rishank Devadiga did the most damage to the opposition in the first-half with his technique and movement while skipper Nitin Tomar targeted the poor left corner defence of the Bengaluru outfit to earn points. The Uttar Pradesh outfit took a 10-points lead in the first-half with the scoreboard reading 18-8.

For Bengaluru, captain Rohit Kumar brought the first points on board with his successful raids. Ashish Kumar and Mahendra Singh also earned one point each in the first half but failed to give their side a good start.

In the second-half, Ajay Kumar opened the scoring for Bengaluru but the pressure kept building on Rohit who delivered for his side earning five points from a super-raid for his side and continued to earn points through his successful raids to reduce the deficit by five points but failed to take the lead.

For U.P, Nitin continued his fine run in the second-half helping his side add on to the lead by earning points from touching the bonus line and super-raid.

Both teams earned two points each for all-out but the U.P outfit earned nine points in comparison to Bengaluru`s four points in tackle.

TAGS

PKL 2017UP YoddhaBengaluru BullsPro Kabaddi League

From Zee News

India vs Sri Lanka, Colombo Test, Day 4 – Live Streaming, Telecast, Time
India's Tour of Sri Lanka 2017cricket

India vs Sri Lanka, Colombo Test, Day 4 – Live Streaming, T...

Virender Sehwag enjoys &#039;Hakka Noodles&#039; as Vijender Singh defeats Zulpikar Maimaitiali
Other Sports

Virender Sehwag enjoys 'Hakka Noodles' as Vijende...

Want to return Zulpikar Maimaitiali&#039;s title as a peace message, says Vijender Singh after winning ninth bout
Other Sports

Want to return Zulpikar Maimaitiali's title as a peace...

Vijender Singh defeats China&#039;s Zulpikar Maimaitiali by unanimous decision in Battleground Asia
Other Sports

Vijender Singh defeats China's Zulpikar Maimaitiali by...

Battleground Aisa: Akhil Kumar, Jitender Kumar start pro-careers with technical knock-outs
Other Sports

Battleground Aisa: Akhil Kumar, Jitender Kumar start pro-ca...

WATCH: Kagiso Rabada bowls perfect ball to send Ben Stokes back to the hut
cricket

WATCH: Kagiso Rabada bowls perfect ball to send Ben Stokes...

The second new ball will be important: Ravichandran Ashwin
cricketIndia tour of Lanka

The second new ball will be important: Ravichandran Ashwin

World Athletics Championships: Indian players disappoint as Dutee Chand crash out
Other Sports

World Athletics Championships: Indian players disappoint as...

Mitchell Swepson, Jackson Bird named in Australian Test squad for Bangladesh tour
cricket

Mitchell Swepson, Jackson Bird named in Australian Test squ...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video