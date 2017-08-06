Pro Kabaddi League 2017: Patna Pirates, Bengal Warriors register convincing wins

New Delhi: Two-time defending champions Patna Pirates and ever improving Bengal Warriors produced clinical performances on Sunday to beat Bengaluru Bulls and UP Yoddha in their respective Zone B clashes at Nagpur.

In the first match of the day, Warriors registered their second successive win, defeating formidable UP Yoddha 40-20. This is the biggest winning margin of the season so far.

Vinod Kumar led the way for the Warriors with eight points while Jang Kun Lee and Maninder Singh seven and six points respectively. For the Yoddhas, Surender Singh was the highest scorer with five points while star player Rajesh Narwal got three.

In the second match, Pardeep Narwal single-handedly powered the Pirates to victory. He scored as many as 15 raiding points in their 46-32 win over the Bulls.

The 24-year was ably supported by Monu Goyat and Vinod Kumar. Both scored seven points each.

It was the Pirates' third win on the trot.

Tomorrow, Gujarat Fortunegiants will take on Haryana Steelers in a Zone A match, while Bulls go head-to-head with Telugu Titans in their Zone B match.