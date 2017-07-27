close
Season 5 of Pro Kabaddi League starts tomorrow in Hyderabad

PTI| Last Updated: Thursday, July 27, 2017 - 21:59
Hyderabad: The fifth season of the Pro Kabaddi League is all set to enthral the lovers of the game as it begins here on Friday.

The inaugural match of the tournament would be held at the Gachibowli stadium between the Rahul Chaudhari-led Telugu Titans and Tamil Thalaivas.

The inaugural ceremony is likely to be a star-studded affair, with sports icons and film personalities expected to attend the event. Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar will sing a glorious rendition of the National Anthem before the start of the first match of the season, the organisers said in a release here today.

Kabaddi stars Anup Kumar, Rahul Chaudhari, Ajay Thakur, Nitin Tomar, besides international player Meraj Sheykh were present at a curtain raiser event here today.

Hyderabad would host matches up to August 3. As many as 12 teams compete in the tournament and the season would culminate with the finals slated for October 28 in Chennai.

"We are now one day away from the most thrilling season of VIVO Pro Kabaddi ever. I am proud, excited and, at the same time, grateful to the fans, franchises, Star and the federations for supporting us at every step of this journey. I look forward to an engaging season of kabaddi," said Anupam Goswami, League Commissioner, VIVO Pro Kabaddi.

The 12 teams are Bengal Warriors, Bengaluru Bulls, Dabang Delhi KC, Gujarat Fortune Giants, Haryana Steelers, Jaipur Pink Panthers, Puneri Paltan, U Mumba, Patna Pirates, Tamil Thailavas, Telugu Titans and UP Yodha.

