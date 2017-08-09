close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

WATCH: Surender Nada makes fun of napping Fazel Atrachali in PKL

It indeed was one embarrassing moment for the Iranian, but the packed crowd enjoyed the moment, which spurred Nada to do some celebration too.

Last Updated: Wednesday, August 9, 2017 - 21:46
WATCH: Surender Nada makes fun of napping Fazel Atrachali in PKL
Courtesy: Twitter (@HaryanaSteelers)

New Delhi: Haryana Steelers captain and celebrated raider Surender Nada made a mockery of Gujarat Fortunegiants' legendary Iranian defender Fazel Atrachali during yesterday's Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) match in Nagpur.

The Zone A match was won by the Steelers, 32-20 to hand the debutants their first defeat of the season five. And the one moment which probably defined the match best was the raid involving Steelers skipper Nada and Atrachali.

With the score at 9-11 in favour of the Steelers towards the end of the first half, Nada took a swift raid and touched Atrachali even as the last season's 'Best Defender' was asking for some help from the Gujarat camp.

Here's the video:

It indeed was one embarrassing moment for the Iranian, but the packed crowd enjoyed the moment, which spurred Nada to do some celebration too.

TAGS

Surender NadaHaryana SteelersGujarat FortunegiantsIranianFazel AtrachaliPro Kabaddi LeaguePKL videosports news

From Zee News

Antonio Conte wants more Chelsea signings to cope with Champions League
English Premier League 2017-18Football

Antonio Conte wants more Chelsea signings to cope with Cham...

Tottenham&#039;s Wembley jinx has Mauricio Pochettino worried ahead of new EPL season
English Premier League 2017-18Football

Tottenham's Wembley jinx has Mauricio Pochettino worri...

Andy Murray out of Cincinnati Masters with hip injury
Tennis

Andy Murray out of Cincinnati Masters with hip injury

Other Sports

Doping as criminal offence: IAAF boss Sebastian Coe prefers...

PKL 2017, Day 11: Bengaluru Bulls hand Bengal Warriors season&#039;s first defeat
English Premier LeagueOther Sports

PKL 2017, Day 11: Bengaluru Bulls hand Bengal Warriors seas...

Lodha committee wants Sunil Gavaskar, other BCCI commentators to sign undertaking to avoid conflict of interest
cricket

Lodha committee wants Sunil Gavaskar, other BCCI commentato...

Cricket in Olympics 2024? All powerful BCCI to have final say
cricket

Cricket in Olympics 2024? All powerful BCCI to have final s...

PCB new chief Najam Sethi positive about Indo-Pak cricket resumption
cricket

PCB new chief Najam Sethi positive about Indo-Pak cricket r...

AIFF to evaluate bids of four new clubs for I-League on August 18
Football

AIFF to evaluate bids of four new clubs for I-League on Aug...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video