WATCH: Surender Nada makes fun of napping Fazel Atrachali in PKL

New Delhi: Haryana Steelers captain and celebrated raider Surender Nada made a mockery of Gujarat Fortunegiants' legendary Iranian defender Fazel Atrachali during yesterday's Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) match in Nagpur.

The Zone A match was won by the Steelers, 32-20 to hand the debutants their first defeat of the season five. And the one moment which probably defined the match best was the raid involving Steelers skipper Nada and Atrachali.

With the score at 9-11 in favour of the Steelers towards the end of the first half, Nada took a swift raid and touched Atrachali even as the last season's 'Best Defender' was asking for some help from the Gujarat camp.

Here's the video:

Our moment of the match! This celebration by @SurenderNada after catching Fazel napping on court. नज़र हटी, दुर्घटना घटी! #LathGaadDo pic.twitter.com/CD1Xb2EX8C — Haryana Steelers (@HaryanaSteelers) August 8, 2017

It indeed was one embarrassing moment for the Iranian, but the packed crowd enjoyed the moment, which spurred Nada to do some celebration too.