Abhinav Bindra lauds Sports Ministry's decision to suspend Indian Olympic Association

New Delhi: Veteran Indian shooter Abhinav Bindra lauded the decision took by Sports Ministry – headed by Vijay Goel – to suspend the Indian Olympic Association following their decision to appoint scam tainted duo of Suresh Kalmadi and Abhay Singh Chautala as life presidents.

The suspension holds ground until IOA decides to reverse their decision of appointing the duo.

"The government can't approve of wrong things. The showcause notice issued to the IOA was a serious one but they didn't respond and instead sought 15 days time. So the government has decided to suspend IOA till the time they withdraw the appointments," Sports Minister Vijay Goel had said.

Abhinav Bindra extolled the ministry's decision to take strict action against IOA's decision by tweeting, "Change in Indian sport will only happen if mandated. A law is necessary in India. A good step by Sports Ministry & Vijay Goel to suspend IOA."

Change in Indian sport will only happen if mandated. A law is necessary in India. A good step by @IndiaSports & @vijaygoelbjp to suspend IOA — Abhinav Bindra (@Abhinav_Bindra) December 31, 2016

The 2008 Beijing Olympics gold medal winner also warned that this is the age of good governance and the Olympics movement can no longer hide behind autonomy.

The @Olympics movement and specially the movement in India can no longer hide behind autonomy. It's the age of good governance and ethics. — Abhinav Bindra (@Abhinav_Bindra) December 31, 2016

"This is a serious violation of the norms of good governance by IOA which is the mother sports body and corrective action needs to be taken immediately as it is a matter of national prestige and public sentiments.

"Although the government has utmost respect for the Olympic Charter and is committed to protecting the autonomy of sports, it cannot remain a mute spectator to blatant violation of principles of ethic and good governance by IOA, thereby putting the image and prestige of the country at stake," the Goel had said.

Cracking the whip, the Sports Ministry yesterday suspended the Olympic body till the time it reverses the decision to make the tainted duo of Kalmadi and Chautala its life presidents.

The government took the firm decision after IOA failed to reply to its showcause notice within the deadline.

Kalmadi spent nine months in jail after allegations, stemming from the 2010 Commonwealth Games in Delhi. He was released on bail pending an appeal to Delhi High Court and has denied any wrongdoing.

Chautala is also facing unrelated corruption charges in an ongoing court case. He has also denied the allegations.

(With PTI inputs)