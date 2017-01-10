BSF soldier's viral video: Virender Sehwag bats for better care of Indian soldiers, farmers

New Delhi: Soon after a Border Security Force (BSF) personnel's selfie video, where he shared his plight, went viral, several renowed celebrities came out in support.

Tej Bahadur Yadav, a BSF jawan of 29th battalion, uploaded a series of videos on Facebook to highlight the degraded food being provided to the jawans at the border.

Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag, who never hesitates in expressing support for social issues, too voiced his opinion about the same.

The Delhi dasher, took to micro-blogging site Twitter on Tuesday and wrote, "Whatever said and done,our Soldiers and Farmers need to be taken better care of. Proper food needs to reach them all. #Food4Soldiers."

— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) January 10, 2017

Yadav, who is these days posted in Jammu and Kashmir, in a series of Facebook posts, has said that the government has been doing enough to provide the security forces with essential items, but it is the BSF officials who are indulged in wrong doings.

In the videos, Yadav is seen accusing the high-ranking officers of selling the items being provided by the government to fill their pockets.

Home Minister Rajnath Singh has demanded an enquiry regarding the same.