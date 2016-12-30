Dangal: Aamir Khan responds to strong allegations by former wrestling coach PR Sondhi

New Delhi: Aamir Khan starrer Dangal has received widespread praise all across India, both for its concept and performance. Though the movie has been termed as the nations best in 2016, it is arguably impossible to reach such milestones without any controversy at all.

Recently, wrestling coach PR Sondhi alleged that his character in the movie (named as PR Kadam) has been portrayed wrongly. However, Aamir has responded to the allegations stating some bit of fiction has been added in the movie to make it interesting.

“No, he was not actually locked up in the room. Like in every biopic, some bit of fiction is added but the spirit of the story of Mahavir, Geeta and Babita is intact. There may be a few incidents here and there which may not have happened exactly that way but in essence it is their story.”

Sondhi had expressed displeasure at particular incidents in the movie, particularly when his character was shown locking up Mahavir Phogat in a store room during Geeta’s gold medal bout in the 55kg category. Sondhi ridiculed the scene saying no such thing happened.

He also said, “There were five other coaches. There were wrestling officials and media. If anything like it had happened, it must have been picked by media.”

“Besides, Mahavir is a thorough gentleman who never interfered during coaching of his daughters who were trained alongwith other girls,” he added.

“I told Aamir that the film was good and will boost sports, especially wrestling, particularly in North India, besides its being a feminist statement on equality of girls with boys in a region where the social evil of female foeticide was prevalent,” he said.

“I also told him that Aamir or Director Nitesh Tiwari should have talked to him about it,” he added.

“Aamir is a good actor, good film maker and a good person. I am his fan. I don’t know how he has committed this mistake,” a perturbed Sondhi concluded.