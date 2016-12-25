Dangal: Aamir Khan-starrer gets most important detail of Geeta Phogat's gold-winning match wrong
Real scores of Geeta Phogat's gold-winning match at 2010 Commonwealth Games were quite different from the one showed in the movie.
New Delhi: The year 2016 has been full of sports biopics, with Azhar, MS Dhoni – The Untold Story already been successful and now Dangal - story based on the Geeta, Babita Phogat's rise in the wrestling world - taking Bollywood by storm after getting released on December 23rd.
Aamir Khan - playing the role of Mahavir Singh Phogat (Geeta-Babita's father) – is known as a perfectionist in the Indian film industry and hardly encounters a phase where his consecutive movies wouldn't do well.
When it comes to Dangal, the movie has already receiving positive reviews from both citric and audience, but there is one crucial fact Aamir got it all wrong.
Real Scores:- 1-0, 7-0.
Reel Scores:- 3-0, 4-6 & 6-5.
Here's the real video of the match:-
One of the reason behind the changes in score would be to infuse twist & turns in the match in order to keep it interesting and keep audience on their toes.
