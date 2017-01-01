From Goldberg to McMahon: Five greatest WWE moments of 2016 — WATCH

New Delhi: From the reignited Raw vs SmackDown rivalry to the return of Bill Goldberg, the year 2016 witnessed some of the greatest moments in the history of World Wrestling Entertainment.

We look at top five moments from the year gone by:

5. Raw vs SmackDown In a battle of brand supremacy WWE's two stables Raw and SmackDown took on each other with a sea of humanity taking the ring.

4. AJ Styles beats John Cena At the Money In The Bank, AJ Styles took the help of Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson to beat WWE's poster boy John Cena.

3. Shawn Michaels, 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin, Mick Foley take on the 'League of Nations' at WrestleMania 32 Shawn Michaels, 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin and Mick Foley took on the might of the 'League of Nations' at WrestleMania 32. The WWE Hall of Famers proved a match for the trio of Alberto Del Rio, Sheamus, Wade Barrett and Rusev.

2. Bill Goldberg destroys Borck Lesnar Golgberg returned to the ring after 12 years, and shocked everyone by destroying Brock Lesnar at the 30th annual Survivor Series.

1. Shane McMahon's leap of faith Ar the WrestleMania 32, SmackDown commissioner Shane McMahon took on The Undertaker in a Hell in a Cell match. He lost the fight, but left everyone impressed with his death defying dive from the top of the steel structure.