Geeta Phogat vs Sakshi Malik: When the two Indian stars went head to head in 2015 – Video

New Delhi: Indian women wrestlers made the country proud both in 2010 Commonwealth Games and 2016 Rio Olympics, with Geeta Phogat and Sakshi Malik winning their bouts in the respective events.

While Sakshi's heroics in Brazil are still active in the minds of fans, the movie Dangal helped people relive Geeta's masterclass which took place 6 years ago.

Following the success of Dangal, a video has resurfaced showcasing a fight between Geeta Phogat and Sakshi Malik, with the latter turning out to be a comfortable winner in the end.

Sakshi Malik and Getta Phogat, both hail from Haryana. While Sakshi won the first ever Olympic medal in women wrestling in 58kg Weight Category, Is the first girl to be qualified for Olympics from India. The latter famously won the CWG Gold in 55kg category.