Gymnast Dipa Karmakar returns her BMW; purchases new car from Rs. 25 lakh received
The gymnast has reportedly bought a Hyundai Elantra and will be using the remaining part of the money received for her training purposes.
New Delhi: One of India's stars at the 2016 Olympics, Dipar Karmakar's wish of returning the BMW – received following 4th place finish in Rio – has been granted as the gymnast has been given Rs. 25 lakh instead from Hyderabad Badminton Association president and businessman V. Chamundeswaranath.
Karmakar, who rose to stardom after becoming the first Indian gymnast to qualify for the Olympic finals, had expressed desire to return the luxury car following maintenance cost and the situation of roads in hometown of Agartala, which also didn’t have a service center for her car.
Dipa's coach Bisweshwar Nandi confirmed the news stating, “Considering her situation, Dipa was given cash amounting to Rs. 25 lakh. Her family bought a car recently, and it was a brand that has a service center in Agartala,” as quoted by Hindustan Times.
The gymnast has reportedly bought a Hyundai Elantra and will be using the remaining part of the money received for her training purposes.
Cricketing icon Sachin Tendulkar, also BMW’s brand ambassador, was the one to hand over the keys to Karmakar and Rio medal winners – shuttler PV Sindhu and wrestler Sakshi Malik along with Badminton coach Pullela Gopichand.
"It is beyond my dreams to return the gift as I received the key of the car from none other than India's cricketing icon Sachin Tendulkar. I know very well that a gift cannot be returned. Controversy over the issue is unexpected," Dipa had said as she was forced to return the car.
