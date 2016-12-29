Indian legend Sushil Kumar likely to make WWE debut next year

New Delhi: Indian wrestling legend Sushil Kumar is likely to make his World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) debut in November 2017.

According to a report in Sportskeeda, the 33-year-old has agreed to join the famous pro-wrestling stable.

Early this year, in October, the multiple Olympic medallist confirmed that WWE top officials had approached him with an offer.

“Ever since getting the offer in October, Sushil didn't really pay attention to it, but after repeated calls from the WWE representatives, a negotiation has been settled, in terms of finances. But the major issue, in this case, is Sushil's willingness to continue an amateur wrestling career,” sources close to the wrestler told Sportskeeda.

It's reported that the failure to qualify for the Rio Olympics was one of the major factors leading to Sushil's change of heart.

Sushil fought a protracted legal battle with Narsingh Yadav over India's representation in the men's 74kg freestyle wrestling event at the Rio Games.

“Hence, November will be a good time for him to give this entire format a shot, post the regular wrestling season. Failing to qualify for Rio, and the entire Narsingh scandal has increased his hunger to win a medal again, and that might be the reason why he didn't respond to the offer as quickly,” the source said.

Sushil won a bronze medal in the 2008 Beijing Olympics, and in the next Games at London, he upgraded it to silver.

“Right now we have decided the amount, but Sushil internally is unsure whether he wants to take plunge as of now. The WWE camp has given a green signal to whatever we decide, but it needs to be a gradual transition. Right now we are targeting late 2017, could even be later, based upon how well Sushil does in his amateur events during the year. But yes, I can confirm we are not ruling this out as a legitimate option," he added.

The 66kg freestyle wrestler is considered a legend in India.