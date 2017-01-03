Krishna Poonia thrashes bullies, saves two teenage girls from harassment on New Year
Sharing her experience about the incident, Poonia lamented over the society's reluctance to come forward and raise their voices during such incidents.
New Delhi: Ace Indian discus thrower Krishna Poonia proved to be a real hero on the first day of this year after she came to rescue of two girls who were harassed by three bullies.
The incident happened on January 1, where Poonia is said to have been waiting inside her car at a railway crossing, when she spotted three young men harassing a couple of teenaged girls in Churu, a small town in Rajasthan.
The 39-year-old wasted no time whatsoever, got out out of the car and moved towards the eve teasers.
Having seen her heading towards them, the even teasers immediately got on a motorbike and tried to escape. However, the 2010 Commonwealth Games gold medalist chased one of them down and hauled him off the saddle.
According to a report in The Hindustan Times, the incident caught plenty of attention after Poonia got hold on one of the bullies and rang the police.
“When I saw those two girls being harassed, I thought that they could well have been my daughters. That made me go after the men,” the two-time Asian Games bronze medallist was quoted as saying by the newspaper.
Sharing her experience, Poonia lamented over the society's reluctance to come forward and raise their voices during such incidents.
“The problem with our society is that there are not many people who would raise their voice and protest when they see a girl being harassed. Instead, they choose to stay mute spectators,” said the athlete who represented India in the Beijing and London Olympics.
