PBL 2017: Teams, match fixtures, TV schedule, online streaming – All you need to know!
The event features six teams vying for a prize purse of Rs 6 crore and will see Hyderabad Hunters and Chennai Smashers kickoff the season.
New Delhi: Hyderabad will host the opening ceremony of the Premier Badminton League season 2 on January 1, 2017 while the final is scheduled to be held in New Delhi on Janauary 14, the organisers announced on Tuesday.
The event features six teams vying for a prize purse of Rs 6 crore and will see Hyderabad Hunters and Chennai Smashers kickoff the season at the Sports Authority of Andhra Pradesh, Hyderabad.
The tie is being billed as the clash of titans with Olympic champion Carolina Marin (Hyderabad) and Olympic silver medalist PV Sindhu going against each other on the opening day.
After two days of action in Hyderabad, National Sports Club of India, Mumbai and BBD Uttar Pradesh Badminton Academy will host the second and third leg respectively.
Koramangala Indoor Stadium will host the Bangalore leg as well as be the home stadium of Chennai Smashers. Chennai has not been included in the schedule this year due to unavoidable circumstances.
“We were very keen to extend PBL to Chennai this year, as it is one of the key markets for badminton in India. But unfortunately we have not been able to do it this year and we hope that from next year, Chennai and Tamil Nadu will become one of the key stops for PBL in the calendar,” Atul Pande, the
Managing Director of SportzLive said.
The most coveted Badminton League in the country, PBL will then come to the capital for the last league match before hosting the semifinals (January 12 and 13) and the grand finale of January 14.
“We are excited to bring the PBL season 2 which is bigger, better and more exciting than the previous edition. With the kind of line-up that we have for this year’s edition, it has indeed given a rise to the popularity of the league even before it started. And it has been overwhelming to see the kind of response we have received so far in terms of ticket sales and we are expecting a full house at every venue,” Prasad Mangipudi, director of SportzLive said.
TEAMS & PLAYERS
Delhi Acers
Jan Jorgensen – Men’s Singles – Denmark
Son Wan Ho – Men’s Singles – Korea
Vladimir Ivanov – Men’s/Mixed Doubles – Russia
Siril Verma – Men’s Single – India
Aakarshi Kashyap – Women’s Single – India
Nitchaon Jindapol – Women’s Single – Malaysia
Ivan Sozonov – Men’s/Mixed Doubles – Russia
Akshay Dewalkar – Men’s/Mixed Doubles – India
Jwala Gutta – Women’s/Mixed Doubles – India
Maneesha Kukkapalli – Women’s/Mixed Doubles – India
Mumbai Rockets
Ajay Jayaram – Men’s Singles – India
H S Prannoy – Men’s Singles – India
Shreyansh Jaiswal – Men’s Single – India
Vrushali Gummadi – Women’s Single – India
Sung Ji Hyun – Women’s Single – Korea
Lee Yong Dae – Men’s/Mixed Doubles – Korea
Nipitphon Phuangphuapet – Men’s/Mixed Doubles – Thailand
Mohita Sahdev – Women’s/Mixed Doubles – India
Nadiezda Zieba – Women’s/Mixed Doubles – Poland
Awadhe Warriors
Srikanth Kidambi – Men’s Singles – India
Wong Wing Ki Vincent – Men’s Singles – Hong Kong
Aditya Joshi – Men’s Single – India
Rituparna Das – Women’s Single – India
Saina Nehwal – Women’s Single – India
Bodin Isara – Men’s/Mixed Doubles – Thailand
Goh Wei Shem – Men’s/Mixed Doubles – Malaysia
Markis Kido – Men’s/Mixed Doubles – Indonesia
Savitree Amitrapai – Women’s/Mixed Doubles – Thailand
Prajakta Sawant – Women’s/Mixed Doubles – India
Hyderabad Hunters
Rajiv Ouseph – Men’s Singles – England
Sai Praneeth – Men’s Singles – India
Sameer Verma – Men’s Singles – India
Carolina Marin – Women’s Single – Spain
Krishna Priya – Women’s Single – India
Tan Boon Heong – Men’s/Mixed Doubles – Malaysia
Wee Kiong Tan – Men’s/Mixed Doubles- Malaysia
Satwik Sairaj – Men’s/Mixed Doubles – India
Meghana Jakkampudi – Women’s/Mixed Doubles – India
Chau Hoi Wah – Women’s/Mixed Doubles – China
Bengaluru Blasters
Viktor Axelsen – Men’s Singles – Denmark
Boonsak Ponsana – Men’s Singles – Thailand
Sourabh Verma – Men’s Singles – India
Gadde Ruthvika Shivani – Women’s Doubles – India
Porntip Buranaprasertsuk – Women’s Doubles – Thailand
Yoo Yeon Seong – Men’s/Mixed Doubles – Korea
Pranaav Jerry Chopra – Men’s/Mixed Doubles – India
Ko Sung Hyun – Men’s/Mixed Doubles – Korea
Ashwini Ponnappa – Women’s/Mixed Doubles – India
Sikki Reddy – Women’s/Mixed Doubles – India
Chennai Smashers
Tanongsak Saensomboonsuk – Men’s Singles – Thailand
Tommy Sugiarto – Men’s Singles – Indonesia
Kashyap Parupalli – Men’s Singles – India
Arundhati Pantawane – Women’s Single – India
P V Sindhu – Women’s Single – India
Chris Adcock – Men’s/Mixed Doubles – England
Mads Pieler Kolding – Men’s/Mixed Doubles – Denmark
Sumeeth Reddy – Men’s/Mixed Doubles – India
Ramya Tulasi – Women’s/Mixed Doubles – India
Gabrielle Adcock – Women’s/Mixed Doubles – England
SCHEDULE:-
January 1: in Hyderabad
Hyderabad Hunters vs Chennai Smashers, Bengaluru Blasters vs Delhi Acers
January 2: in Hyderabad
Awadhe Warriors vs Hyderabad Hunters
January 3: in Mumbai
Bengaluru Blasters vs Chennai Smashers, Delhi Acers vs Mumbai Rockets
January 4: in Mumbai
Hyderabad Hunters vs Mumbai Rockets
January 5: in Lucknow
Awadhe Warriors vs Delhi Acers
January 6: in Lucknow
Awadhe Warriors vs Mumbai Rockets
January 7: in Bangalore
Bengaluru Blasters vs Hyderabad Hunters
January 8: in Bangalore
Delhi Acers vs Chennai Smashers, Bengaluru Blasters vs Mumbai Rockets
January 9: in Bangalore
Awadhe Warriors vs Bengaluru Blasters
January 10: in Bangalore
Mumbai Rockets vs Chennai Smashers
January 11: in Bangalore
Awadhe Warriors v/s Chennai Smashers
January 12: in Delhi
Delhi Acers v/s Hyderabad Hunters
January 13: in Delhi
Semifinal 1
Semifinal 2
January 14: in Delhi
Final
Where to watch
The matches will telecast across Star Sports Network and Hotstar.com/Hotstar app.
(With PTI inputs)
