The Million Dollar Kick: Lucknow boy wins Rs 10 lakh prize money after massive 61 yards kick

New Delhi: An unlikely American Football star was unearthed in New Delhi on Thursday when the 'The Million Dollar Kick' try-outs witnessed a massive 61 yards kick by a boy from Lucknow.

Arshad Khan, who plays as the goal-keeper of Lucknow University, 'kicked' his way into the National Finals of 'The Million Dollar Kick' at the Siri Fort Grounds at the conclusion of three-day trials, which saw nearly 100 participants from Northern India.

The 20-year-old Arshad, who had never even heard of American Football or NFL, produced the best kick of 61 yards, as against the NFL record of 64 yards, set by Matt Prater in 2013.

However, Prater's kick was with the football gear, including the helmet, in a match situation and Arshad touched 61 yards without any gear.

Apart from a place in the Grand Finals of 'The Million Dollar Kick' in India, Arshad also received USD 15,000 as a prize for his outstanding performance. The prizes were given by the organisers.

He was one of the seven players chosen for the National Finals to be held at a venue and date to be announced later. The winner will be trained and given a try out in NFL in the United States.

'The Million Dollar Kick' was presented by the creators of the world-famous 'Million Dollar Arm' franchise that led to Rinku Singh and Dinesh Patel playing in the US Major League Basesball and the Delhi-based sports marketing and events company Sports Mantra.

The grand prize will be an all-expenses paid trip to the US for an American football coaching course at one of America's top colleges, followed by a trial with top NFL teams to join their roster as an 'NFL Kicker', which could herald the start of the India story in American Football.

Delhi is the first of six cities for the City Try Outs, which are open to all males above the age of 16. They just need to turn up and 'kick'.

Each participant gets to take 10 kicks and at the end of each 'City Try Out' a number of participants will make it to the Grand Final. The Try-Out moves from Delhi to Ahmedabad and then to Kolkata, Shillong, Kochi and Goa.

(With PTI inputs)