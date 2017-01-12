UNBELIEVABLE: This STUNNING snooker trick shot is killing the Internet – WATCH Video

New Delhi: A trick shot involving snooker and golf balls, which covered more than 500ft, has become an Internet hit since the video came online early this week.

According to BBC, more than one million people have watched the trick shot. It said that Allstar Sports Bar shot the video as their late Christmas trick shot.

Reports claimed that it took about 11 hours to set up the trick shot, with the original video lasting just over two minutes.

A golf ball is initially putted down some steps setting off an incredible sequence of events involving multiple pool tables, cues and balls... finishing with a golf ball being putted, reported BBC.