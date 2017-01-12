UNBELIEVABLE: This STUNNING snooker trick shot is killing the Internet – WATCH Video
Reports claimed that it took about 11 hours to set up the trick shot, with the original video lasting just over two minutes.
New Delhi: A trick shot involving snooker and golf balls, which covered more than 500ft, has become an Internet hit since the video came online early this week.
According to BBC, more than one million people have watched the trick shot. It said that Allstar Sports Bar shot the video as their late Christmas trick shot.
Reports claimed that it took about 11 hours to set up the trick shot, with the original video lasting just over two minutes.
A golf ball is initially putted down some steps setting off an incredible sequence of events involving multiple pool tables, cues and balls... finishing with a golf ball being putted, reported BBC.
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- Panel discussion over BSF jawan exposing deplorable condition of food they are served
- Panel discussion over Rahul Gandhi's remarks on "Acche Din"
- Watch: Video of LeT terrorists attempting infiltration, spotted in J&K
- DNA: China sends first freight train on 8000-mile journey to London
- Delhi records lowest temperature as cold wave intensifies
- India A vs England XI: 2nd Warm-up Game — As it happened...
- BSF jawan food video: Who operates soldier Tej Bahadur Yadav's Facebook account
- Mahendra Singh Dhoni buys four flats in Mumbai near homes of Bollywood celebrities
- This is how Earth, our home planet, is changing – Take a look (Pics inside)
- Mohammed Azharuddin lashes out at Ravi Shastri for excluding Sourav Ganguly from list of best captains