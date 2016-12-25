close
WATCH: LeBron James hand delivers Rs. 8.8 crore in cash to a family

The couple won the money on Money during the pilot show of The Wall.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Sunday, December 25, 2016 - 09:10
New Delhi: It certainly is the season of giving with Christmas knocking on the door. But basketball superstar LeBron James doesn't believe in ordinary gifts.

Known as King James, the Cleveland Cavaliers power forward on the eve of Christmas, decided to pay little visit to the winners of game show The Wall with two bags full of money – $1,300,010 of it to be exact, which is little over 8.8 crore in Indian rupee.

The couple won the money on Money during the pilot show, but they didn't know that King James would deliver in cash. The stunt however was a shortlived affair as the the bags were taken by a bank for safety.

But still, it sure was a pleasant Christmas gift for Angel and John Wharton, of Akron, Ohio.

The 31-year-old superstar himself shared the video, and he wrote on his Instagram page, "Christmas is the season for giving. Ever seen $1.3 million in cash hand delivered to an amazing family? Merry Christmas everyone!"

James is considered as one of the greatest ever basketball players ever.

He has won three NBA championships (2012, 2013, 2016), four NBA Most Valuable Player Awards (2009, 2010, 2012, 2013), three NBA Finals MVP Awards (2012, 2013, 2016), two Olympic gold medals (2008, 2012) and host of other awards.

First Published: Sunday, December 25, 2016 - 09:10

