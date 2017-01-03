WATCH: PV Sindhu, Carolina Marin sweat out in a 52-shot rally in Premier Badminton League
The match went on to the third set as Marin humbled Sindhu 11-8, 12-14, 11-2 to give her team Hyderabad a lead against Chennai.
New Delhi: Ace Indian shuttler, PV Sindhu locked horns with Rio Olympics champion in the opening round of the 2017 Premier Badminton League, as the latter came out winner in a 3-setter.
The opening match also saw a tiring 52-shot rally being played out between the star shuttlers.
This was Sindhu's first defeat in the PBL after run in the opening edition featured six consecutive wins but Marin was there to halt her run.
