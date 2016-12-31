WATCH: Ronda Rousey beaten by Amanda Nunes in 48 seconds in UFC 207
Rousey marked her return after a 13-month absence but Nunes unsettled her with with impactful punches right from the start.
New Delhi: The UFC 207 produced some unrealistc scenes as former champion Ronda Rousey was knocked out inside 48 seconds to to bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes.
Rousey, one of the most prominent names in women's category at UFC, marked her return after a 13-month absence but Nunes unsettled her with with impactful punches right from the start.
Rousey, shell shocked by the extent of aggressive attacks by Nunes, started to stumble after taking clear punches on face and went on backfoot while her opponent continued to land punches after punches.
Referee Herb Dean stopped the bout as Rousey looked to be going down but somehow stayed on her feet.
Rousey became one of the world’s most famous female athletes and a combat sports trailblazer with her surge to extreme top of the UFC but her fight against Nunes raises quite many questions on her ability reproduce the old flawless performances and reach the same heights again.
