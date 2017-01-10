WATCH: Sachin Tendulkar, Zakir Hussain's superb 'jugalbandi' is winning the internet

close
The hype around the event was already there ever since the batting legend shared a video on his Facebook page informing the fans about the event.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, January 10, 2017 - 09:19
Mumbai: Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar shared the stage with musical genius Zakir Hussain at an event in Mumbai on Monday.

Masters of their respective fields, the star duo also did a jugalbandi on stage. It was a treat to watch for the fans.

Watch it here:

First Published: Tuesday, January 10, 2017 - 09:19

