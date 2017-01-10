WATCH: Sachin Tendulkar, Zakir Hussain's superb 'jugalbandi' is winning the internet
The hype around the event was already there ever since the batting legend shared a video on his Facebook page informing the fans about the event.
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, January 10, 2017 - 09:19
Mumbai: Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar shared the stage with musical genius Zakir Hussain at an event in Mumbai on Monday.
Masters of their respective fields, the star duo also did a jugalbandi on stage. It was a treat to watch for the fans.
Watch it here:
First Published: Tuesday, January 10, 2017 - 09:19
