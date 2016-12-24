close
The Geat Khali made his WWE debut in most unusual way, without a stage name, and attacking The Undertaker in SmackDown!

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Saturday, December 24, 2016 - 18:02
WATCH: When The Great Khali made WWE debut in most unusual way

New Delhi: The Geat Khali made his WWE debut in most unusual way, without a stage name, and attacking The Undertaker in SmackDown!

The historic moment happened on April 7, 2006 at Peoria, Illinois. The Great Khali attacked The Undertaker while the WWE legend was fighting with Mark Henry. The Indian wrestler's attack caused a no-contest.

The Great Khali, with his manager Daivari, made a strong debut, defeating The Undertaker again at Judgment Day.

The two engaged in an elaborately scripted rivarly, which included a failed attempt to introduce Punjabi Prison Match.

The Great Khali's first defeat came at the hands of The Undertaker that same year, in another SmackDown! prior to SummerSlam.

First Published: Saturday, December 24, 2016 - 18:02

