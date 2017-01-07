WWE legend The Great Khali to wrestle in US again

New Delhi: Trendsetting Indian professional wrestler The Great Khali will be seen in action American rings for the first time since he left WWE in 2014.

According to Big Time Wrestling, the Indian wrestler at The Big Event convention which will be held on 4 March 2017 at the LaGuardia Hotel in Queens, New York.

The line-up includes former WWE superstars like Hall of Famer Koko B. Ware and Kamala besides boxing great Mike Tyson. It's scheduled for March 4.

The Great Khali will be seen in action oin New Jersey and South Carolina on 10 and 11 February respectively.

In these events, ‘The Punjabi Nightmare’ will face 'open challenge' from WCW legend Sting, ‘Broken’ Matt Hardy and former stars Billy Gunn and Carlito among others.

The Great Khali, whose real name is Dalip Singh Rana, made his WWE debut in April 2006 where he attacked The Undertaker.

He famously won a Battle Royal for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship title on SmackDown in 2007.