WWE: The Undertaker makes ominous return to Raw; confirms Royal Rumble entry — VIDEO
Foley, the general manager, was on verge of getting the boot from his boss Stephanie McMahon, then the music struck as whole arena went dark to announce The Deadman's arrival.
New Delhi: The return of Bill Goldberg has indeed made the World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) a lot more hotter universe. But early Tuesday morning, during an episode of Monday Night RAW, WWE fans were served with a huge surprise.
The Undertaker made his ominous return to WWE Raw, and quickly confirmed his entry into the 2017 Royal Rumble, saving Mick Foley’s job too. This is how the scenario unfolded, like a well scripted story, as usual.
Things stood standstill, at least for The Undertaker fans, with the likes of Shaun Michaels – another WWE legend, and Goldberg – who famously destroyed Brock Lesnar recently, headlining Monday's episode until the inevitable happened.
Foley, the general manager, was on verge of getting the boot from his boss Stephanie McMahon, then the music struck as whole arena went dark to announce The Deadman's arrival. Steph wanted the return of The Deadman to boost RAW's popularity.
