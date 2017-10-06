Gujarat Fortunegiants beat Jaipur Pink Panthers 29-23 in PKL

Jaipur: Gujarat Fortunegiants beat Jaipur Pink Panthers 29-23 in the first inter-zone wildcard match of Pro Kabaddi League Season 5, here today.

It was a closely-fought encounter but Gujarat held their nerves as they inflicted an all out in the 39th minute to win the match.

Chandran Ranjit scored seven raid points for Gujarat Fortunegiants. Jaipur's strong point, their defence, fluffed their lines at crucial moments as they suffered another defeat.

Gujarat Fortunegiants are top of the table in Zone A with 72 points from 19 matches. Jaipur Pink Panthers are fifth with 45 points from 16 matches.