close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

PKL 2017: Ajay Thakur gives Tamil Thalaivas last-gasp win over UP Yoddha

Tamil Thalaivas remain rooted at the bottom of Zone B table with 21 points from 10 games. UP Yoddha are second with 37 points from 14 games.

IANS| Last Updated: Wednesday, September 13, 2017 - 23:57
PKL 2017: Ajay Thakur gives Tamil Thalaivas last-gasp win over UP Yoddha

Sonipat: Ajay Thakur scored five points in the last minute to give Tamil Thalaivas a 34-33 morale-boosting victory over UP Yoddha in a Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) clash here on Wednesday.

It was just the second victory of the campaign for Thalaivas and UP Yoddha were left to rue their errors. Thalaivas were second best for most of the match but came up the goods at critical moments of the match. Nitin Tomar scored 14 points for UP Yoddha but his effort went in vain.

Tamil Thalaivas remain rooted at the bottom of Zone B table with 21 points from 10 games. UP Yoddha are second with 37 points from 14 games.

Nitin Tomar got the UP Yoddha to a flying start as he scored with a two-point raid in the first minute. Tomar scored two more points as UP Yoddha asserted their dominance to lead 6-0 after three minutes.

Thalaivas were reeling under the Yoddha onslaught and suffered an all out to trail 1-9 in the fourth minute.

Thakur and Prapanjan scored raid points in the next two minutes as Thalaivas trailed 3-9. Prapanjan came up with a super raid in the 12th minute as Thalaivas reduced the gap to five points. Nitin Tomar scored two more raid points in the 19th minute as UP Yoddha went into the break leading 18-12.

Thalaivas began the second half brightly as they inflicted an all out in the 21st minute to trail 16-20. The next few minutes saw both teams trade raid and tackle points as it was 23-20 in favour of Yoddha in the 29th minute.

Yoddha defence sent back Thakur to the bench in the 33rd minute as Nitesh Kumar achieved a high five and UP Yoddha led 26-21.

With less than five minutes left on the clock, Tamil Thalaivas trailed 23-26. Prapanjan scored with a two-point raid in the 37th minute as Thalaivas trailed 25-26.

Tamil Thalaivas forced an all out in the 38th minute to lead 29-28.

Nitin Tomar came up with a super raid in the 38th minute to tilt the balance in Yoddhas favour as they led 31-29.Thakur scored a raid point in the 39th minute and then came up with a brilliant moment as he scored a super raid in the 40th minute to give Thalaivas 33-31 lead.

Thakur scored another raid point in the dying seconds to lead his team to a 34-33 victory.

TAGS

Ajay ThakurTamil ThalaivasUP YoddhaPro Kabaddi LeaguePKLNitin Tomarsports news

From Zee News

Emmanuel Macron says Paris 2024 a `victory for France`
Other Sports

Emmanuel Macron says Paris 2024 a `victory for France`

Sourav Ganguly doesn&#039;t see India beating Australia 5-0
cricket

Sourav Ganguly doesn't see India beating Australia 5-0

West Indies face tough World Cup challenge after Ireland washout
cricket

West Indies face tough World Cup challenge after Ireland wa...

FIFA still resistant to change, says former official
Football

FIFA still resistant to change, says former official

IOC picks Paris as 2024 Olympics host, Los Angeles gets 2028 Games
Other Sports

IOC picks Paris as 2024 Olympics host, Los Angeles gets 202...

Watch: Preity Zinta launches Stellenbosch Kings in South Africa
cricket

Watch: Preity Zinta launches Stellenbosch Kings in South Af...

Hashim Amla, Thisara Perera punish Pakistan to give World XI seven-wicket win
cricket

Hashim Amla, Thisara Perera punish Pakistan to give World X...

Australia reveals their Plan A for India limited-overs&#039; series
cricket

Australia reveals their Plan A for India limited-overs...

Zaheer Khan to tie knot with Sagarika Ghatge in November
cricket

Zaheer Khan to tie knot with Sagarika Ghatge in November

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video