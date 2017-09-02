close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

PKL 2017: Bengal Warriors stun two-time champions Patna Pirates

Credit should be given to Ran Singh for effecting a clean all-out with less than two minutes to go to make it 38- all as he won the Moment-of-the-Match.

PTI| Last Updated: Saturday, September 2, 2017 - 00:04
PKL 2017: Bengal Warriors stun two-time champions Patna Pirates
Courtesy: PTI

Kolkata: Bengal Warriors made a spectacular comeback in the final 90 seconds to upset two-time former champions Patna Pirates 41-38 for a rousing start to their home campaign in the Pro-Kabaddi League at the Netaji Indoor Stadium on Friday.

Maninder Singh (13) was the toast of Warriors' attack that made a late surge after they were let down big time by their defence to trail 34-38 with three minutes to go.

But credit should be given to Ran Singh for effecting a clean all-out with less than two minutes to go to make it 38- all as he won the Moment-of-the-Match.

It was only for the second time in the match that Bengal Warriors could level the score and the timing was just perfect as Singh gave them a slender 39-38 lead with 90 seconds left.

The defence finally held on to seal the issue and take Bengal Warriors to the top of Zone B with 32 points with five wins from nine matches, ahead of UP Yoddha.

Patna remained on 28 points from eight matches at third place.

Bengal Warriors, however, were at the backfoot for most part of the match.

The two-time former champions Patna Pirates were solid in defence while Pradeep Narwal (11) led from the front in the attack as they dominated right from the start.

Wasting little time, Patna got off to a 3-0 lead and stretched it to 6-2 within six minutes with their raiders and defence combining well.

The only time Bengal Warriors came close was in between ninth and 11th minutes when Vinod Kumar levelled it 7-7 before their defence foiled Vikas Jagan's raid to snatch an 8-7 lead.

Maninder Singh's moment of brilliance fetched them two points in the 11th minute to extend their lead to 10-7 as they were 18-14 at the break.

After the changeover, Vinod Kumar raided successfully to extend their lead to 20-15.

TAGS

Bengal WarriorsPatna PiratesPro Kabaddi LeaguePKLsports news

From Zee News

US Open 2017: Diego Schwartzman stuns former champion Marin Cilic in round of 32 clash
Tennis

US Open 2017: Diego Schwartzman stuns former champion Marin...

Other Sports

Lance Armstrong seeks to delay fraud trial until 2018

US Open 2017: Maria Sharapova, Roger Federer embrace New York state of mind
Tennis

US Open 2017: Maria Sharapova, Roger Federer embrace New Yo...

Tennis superstar Serena Williams reportedly in labour
Tennis

Tennis superstar Serena Williams reportedly in labour

BCCI gets additional 15 acres of land for Centre of Excellence
cricket

BCCI gets additional 15 acres of land for Centre of Excelle...

Leicester City sign Adrien Silva after transfer deadline, awaits international clearance
English Premier LeagueFootball

Leicester City sign Adrien Silva after transfer deadline, a...

Frustration grows as European transfer window overshadows the pitch
Football

Frustration grows as European transfer window overshadows t...

Tiger Woods cleared to start short-game practice
Other Sports

Tiger Woods cleared to start short-game practice

Valtteri Bottas edges Lewis Hamilton in Italian GP practice, Ferrari close gap
Other Sports

Valtteri Bottas edges Lewis Hamilton in Italian GP practice...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video