close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

PKL 2017: Dabang Delhi defeat Tamil Thalaivas for second win

The Iranian duo of Meraj Sheykh and Abolfazl combined to score 20 points to give Dabang Delhi their second win of the season.

PTI| Last Updated: Thursday, August 17, 2017 - 23:09
PKL 2017: Dabang Delhi defeat Tamil Thalaivas for second win
Courtesy: Twitter (@DabangDelhiKC)

Ahmedadbad: Dabang Delhi fought back to beat Tamil Thalaivas 30-29 in the Pro Kabaddi League here on Thursday.

The Iranian duo of Meraj Sheykh and Abolfazl combined to score 20 points to give Dabang Delhi their second win of the season.

The two teams were in desperate need of a win to boost their campaign in the league. Ajay Thakur scored 14 points for Tamil Thalaivas but they were not enough in the end.

Both teams opened their account with a successful raid in the first two minutes of the match.

Dabang Delhi led 5-2 after five minutes as their raiders scored easy points against the Thalaivas defence.

Thalaivas made it 6-5 in the ninth minute as their defence got their act together and forced a super tackle.

It was an evenly contested affair as both teams couldn't manage to extend their lead. Meraj Sheykh scored with a raid point in the 14th minute as Dabang Delhi led 9-7.

Thalaivas scored two points to level the game at 9-9 in the 16th minute. Delhi had a glorious opportunity to force the all out as they reduced Thalaivas to just two men in the 20th minute.

But Thalaivas forced another super tackle to end the half all square at 12-12.

Thalaivas scored two points with another super tackle in the 22nd minute to lead 14-12. Ajay Thakur scored his fifth raid point to give Thalaivas 15-12 lead after 24 minutes.

Amit Hooda scored a tackle point in the 27th minute to give Thalaivas a 16-13 lead.

Delhi forced a super tackle in the 28th minute to trail 16-17. Thalaivas regained their lead as Ajay Thakur scored his seventh raid point to give his team 19-16 lead after 30 minutes.

Another two-point raid by Thakur in 35th minute gave Thalaivas a 27-23 lead. Meraj Sheykh scored two points in the 37th minute to reduce the lead to 25-27.

Abolfazl averted an all out as he scored with a two-point raid twice in two minutes as Dabang Delhi levelled the match at 21-21 in the 33rd minute.

Thalaivas inflicted an all out in the 34th minute to lead 25-22. Ajay Thakur attained a super 10 as he had a terrific game for Thalaivas.

It was anyone's match as Delhi fought back and reduced the deficit to just one point in the last minute.

Meraj Sheykh came up with a brilliant super raid with less than 40 seconds left to give Dabang Delhi 30-28 lead. Ajay Thakur scored a raid point but it wasn't enough in the end.

TAGS

Dabang DelhiTamil ThalaivasPro Kabaddi LeaguePKLsports news

From Zee News

US Open 2017: Victoria Azarenka could miss season&#039;s final Grand Slam due to custody battle
Tennis

US Open 2017: Victoria Azarenka could miss season's fi...

Usain Bolt reveals hamstring injury details to silence doubtors
Other Sports

Usain Bolt reveals hamstring injury details to silence doub...

WATCH: Classic Joe Root knock deflates West Indies in first day-night Test
cricket

WATCH: Classic Joe Root knock deflates West Indies in first...

SL vs IND: MS Dhoni gets down to business, spotted training with Ravi Shastri — Viral Photo
India's Tour of Sri Lanka 2017cricket

SL vs IND: MS Dhoni gets down to business, spotted training...

Indian badminton queen PV Sindhu targets elusive World title at Glasgow
BadmintonOther Sports

Indian badminton queen PV Sindhu targets elusive World titl...

After back-to-back Super Series titles, Indian top-seed Srikanth Kidambi targets BWF World title
BadmintonOther Sports

After back-to-back Super Series titles, Indian top-seed Sri...

SL vs IND: Virat Kohli &amp; Co reach Dambulla for 1st ODI — Photos
India's Tour of Sri Lanka 2017cricket

SL vs IND: Virat Kohli & Co reach Dambulla for 1st ODI...

Indian goalie Gurpreet Sandhu leaves top-tier Norwegian outfit to join Bengaluru FC
Football

Indian goalie Gurpreet Sandhu leaves top-tier Norwegian out...

Barcelona&#039;s woes mount as striker Luis Suarez out for four weeks
Football

Barcelona's woes mount as striker Luis Suarez out for...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video