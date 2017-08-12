 
PKL 2017, Day 12: Gujarat Fortunegiants thrash U Mumba 39-21

For U Mumba, it was a disappointing performance as they crashed to their second defeat of the season. Their defence could score just five points as Gujarat raiders had a field day scoring points.

PTI| Last Updated: Saturday, August 12, 2017 - 00:25
PKL 2017, Day 12: Gujarat Fortunegiants thrash U Mumba 39-21

Ahmedabad: Gujarat raiders Sukesh Hegde, Rohit Gulla and Sachin chipped in with crucial raids as Fortunegiants outclassed U Mumba 39-21 in the fifth Pro Kabaddi League here on Friday.

For U Mumba, it was a disappointing performance as they crashed to their second defeat of the season. Their defence could score just five points as Gujarat raiders had a field day scoring points.

Gujarat were quickly off the blocks as they led 2-0 after two minutes. They doubled their lead after five minutes as U Mumba struggled to come to grips with the match.

It was 6-0 in favour of Gujarat as Sachin scored with a two-point raid. U Mumba suffered an all out as early as sixth minute to trail 1-9.

U Mumba's skipper Anup Kumar could score just one point in five raids as Gujarat led 10-2 after eight minutes. U Mumba defence scored their first tackle point in the 10th minute to trail 3-11.

The Fortunegiants looked in control of the match, leading 12-5 after 12 minutes. Rohit Gulla and Sachin scored four points apiece in the first half for Gujarat.

It was a dominant first half performance by the league debutants as they led 20-6 at the break.

Anup Kumar then scored two raid points to reduce the margin to 8-22. But Sukesh Hegde responded with two points to give Gujarat 24-8 lead. Both team's defence scored a tickle point each as Gujarat led 26-13 after 28 minutes.

After 30 minutes, Gujarat led 27-14 as U Mumba struggled to make a comeback. The hosts then inflicted two all outs in the second half.

Rohit scored a two-point raid then to give 33-17 lead to Gujarat as they soon wrapped the match without much ado.

Gujarat Fortunegiants, Sukesh Hegde, Rohit Gulla, Sachin, U Mumba, Pro Kabaddi League, PKL

