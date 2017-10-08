close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

PKL 2017: Haryana Steelers beat Telugu Titans 32-30 in Jaipur thriller

Haryana Steelers are second in Zone A with 69 points from 20 matches. Telugu Titans are fourth in Zone B with 49 points from 21 matches.

IANS| Last Updated: Sunday, October 8, 2017 - 00:50
PKL 2017: Haryana Steelers beat Telugu Titans 32-30 in Jaipur thriller
Courtesy: IANS

Jaipur: Haryana Steelers edged out Telugu Titans 32-30 in a thrilling encounter of the Pro Kabaddi Season 5 contest at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium here on Saturday.

Wazir Singh`s critical raid in the 40th minute proved to be the difference as Telugu Titans are now in real danger of not making it to the super playoffs. Singh scored 14 points for Haryana Steelers.

Rahul Chaudhari (11) and Nilesh Salunke (10) combined in unison to score 21 points for Telugu Titans but fell short in the end.

Haryana Steelers are second in Zone A with 69 points from 20 matches. Telugu Titans are fourth in Zone B with 49 points from 21 matches.

Haryana Steelers were the stronger team in the first half with Wazir Singh and Surjeet Singh in fine raiding form. The first all out of the match was inflicted in the 12th minute by Haryana Steelers to lead 13-6.

Rahul Chaudhari scored his first raid point in the 13th minute as Telugu Titans trailed 8-13. Nilesh Salunke scored the bulk of raid points for Telugu Titans in the first 10 minutes.

The defence of both teams had a quiet first half as Haryana Steelers scored just one and Telugu Titans scored just two tackle points in the first 14 minutes. Nilesh Salunke got three more points with two raids for Telugu Titans in the 20 th minute.

Haryana Steelers went into the break leading 16-11.

Both teams kept picking points in the first five minutes of the second half as Haryana Steelers led 19-14. Haryana Steelers maintained their lead for most of the second half as they led 24-18 in the 32nd minute. The Steelers defence had a quiet game as they managed to score just one tackle point in 34 minutes.

TAGS

Haryana Steelers vs Telugu TitansPro Kabaddi LeaguePKLsports news

From Zee News

Pakistan extend coach Mickey Arthur&#039;s contract till 2019 World Cup
cricket

Pakistan extend coach Mickey Arthur's contract till 20...

Nigeria become first African side to book 2018 FIFA World Cup place
Football

Nigeria become first African side to book 2018 FIFA World C...

India vs Australia 2017: India bowlers equal world record for most bowled dismissals in a T20I match
India vs Australia 2017cricket

India vs Australia 2017: India bowlers equal world record f...

South Africa vs Bangladesh, 2nd Test: Kagiso Rabada takes Proteas to brink of series victory on Day 2
cricket

South Africa vs Bangladesh, 2nd Test: Kagiso Rabada takes P...

cricket

Pak vs SL, 2nd Test: Pakistan fight after Dimuth Karunaratn...

Virat Kohli reveals India&#039;s winning formula after beating Australia in 1st T20I
cricket

Virat Kohli reveals India's winning formula after beat...

FIFA U-17 World Cup, Day 3: Live streaming, TV listing, date, time, venues
2017 FIFA U-17 World CupFootball

FIFA U-17 World Cup, Day 3: Live streaming, TV listing, dat...

India vs Australia 2017: Virat Kohli and Co register seventh consecutive win over Australia in T20Is
India vs Australia 2017cricket

India vs Australia 2017: Virat Kohli and Co register sevent...

FIFA U-17 World Cup: Contenders France eye winning start against New Caledonia
2017 FIFA U-17 World CupFootball

FIFA U-17 World Cup: Contenders France eye winning start ag...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video