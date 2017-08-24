close
PKL 2017: Here's everything you need to know about UP Yoddha vs Telugu Titans match

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, August 24, 2017 - 14:16
PKL 2017: Here&#039;s everything you need to know about UP Yoddha vs Telugu Titans match
Courtesy: IANS

New Delhi: In a Zone B match of the 2017 Pro Kabaddi League (PKL), UP Yoddha will take on Telugu Titans on Thursday at Babu Banarasi Das Indoor Stadium , Lucknow.

Yesterday, Yoddha played out a thrilling tied (33-33) match against Tamil Thalaivas at the same venue, while the Titans have registered a rare win (37-32) against U Mumba on August 19 in an Inter Zone Challenge in their last match.

Today's Yoddha-Titans tie will be the last match in Lucknow.

Yoddha are leading the Zone B standings with 25 points after 10 matches. They have won three, lost five and tied two. Titans are placed fifth in the six-team group with 17 points from as many outings. They have won two, lost seven and tied one.

Here's everything you need to know about the crucial match:

Date: August 23

Venue: Babu Banarasi Das Indoor Stadium, Lucknow

Timings: 8 PM IST

Pro Kabaddi League, PKL 2017, UP Yoddha vs Telugu Titans

