close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

PKL 2017: Puneri Paltan beat Haryana Steelers 37-25

The Puneri Paltan raiders chipped in with 15 points whereas the defence contributed 17 points. For Haryana, Surjeet Singh was the sole performer as he ended up with 9 raid points.

PTI| Last Updated: Wednesday, September 20, 2017 - 00:24
PKL 2017: Puneri Paltan beat Haryana Steelers 37-25

Ranchi: A superb all-round performance by Puneri Paltan saw them register a comfortable 37-25 victory over Haryana Steelers in the fifth Pro-Kabaddi League (PKL) here on Tuesday.

Sandeep Narwal (nine points), Rajesh Mondal (seven points) were the main contributors but it was a real team effort which led Pune to victory.

The Puneri Paltan raiders chipped in with 15 points whereas the defence contributed 17 points. For Haryana, Surjeet Singh was the sole performer as he ended up with 9 raid points.

Puneri Paltan are now third in Zone A with 42 points from 11 matches. Haryana Steelers remain second with 49 points after 16 matches.

Puneri Paltan led 2-0 in the first minute after scoring a raid and tackle point. Wazir Singh made a successful raid in the second minute to open Haryana Steelers' account.

Both teams were neck and neck after five minutes with score level at 4-4. Rajesh Mondal made a successful raid in the 9th minute to give Puneri Paltan 7-4 lead. Haryana Steelers fought back to make it 7-7 in the 10th minute.

In the 17th minute, Deepak Hooda made a successful raid to give Puneri Paltan 10-9 lead, which they extended to 16-10 after inflicting an all out in the 18th minute.

Haryana Steelers scored two points in a minute at the start of the second half to trail 12-17. Puneri Paltan were looking in control of the match as they led 20-13 after 25 minutes.

Surjeet Singh scored with a two-point raid as Haryana Steelers trailed 17-22 after 30 minutes. Rajesh Mondal restored Puneri Paltan's seven-point advantage with a two- point raid in the next minute.

Puneri Paltan then inflicted an all out in the 35th minute to lead 33-20.

Haryana were looking hapless and completely out of sorts as they couldn't match Paltan's intensity.

Surjeet Singh scored with three successful raids to help Haryana reduce the deficit to 24-35 in the 38th minute. But Puneri Paltan were the better defensive unit on the night as won the match 37-25.

TAGS

Puneri PaltanHaryana SteelersPro Kabaddi LeaguePKLsports news

From Zee News

India vs Australia: David Warner having a field day in the City of Joy
cricket

India vs Australia: David Warner having a field day in the...

PSG win again but tensions simmer between Neymar, Cavani
Football

PSG win again but tensions simmer between Neymar, Cavani

Players choose Amarjit Kiyam to lead India in FIFA U-17 World Cup
Football

Players choose Amarjit Kiyam to lead India in FIFA U-17 Wor...

Watch: Virender Sewhag releases special video to celebrate 10 years of Yuvraj Singh&#039;s six sixes
cricket

Watch: Virender Sewhag releases special video to celebrate...

Watch: West Indies fielder Mohammed commits the most insane fielding blooper against England
cricket

Watch: West Indies fielder Mohammed commits the most insane...

Watch: Chris Gayle returns to ODI after 913 days, treats fans with huge six
cricket

Watch: Chris Gayle returns to ODI after 913 days, treats fa...

Pakistani journalist Fazeela Saba gets mercilessly trolled for Hardik Pandya tweet
cricket

Pakistani journalist Fazeela Saba gets mercilessly trolled...

Valentino Rossi back on bike 18 days after double leg fracture
Other Sports

Valentino Rossi back on bike 18 days after double leg fract...

Zinedine Zidane confirms Real Madrid contract renewal
Football

Zinedine Zidane confirms Real Madrid contract renewal

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video