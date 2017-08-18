PKL 2017: U Mumba, Jaipur Pink Panthers register thrilling wins in inter zone challenge

New Delhi: U Mumba and Jaipur Pink Panthers registerd thrilling wins in their respective 2017 Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) inter zonal matches on Friday in Lucknow.

In the day's first match, the Mumbai-based franchise survived some tense moments to edge out UP Yoddha 37-34. Shabeer Bapu scored 13 points for U Mumba and Anup Kumar contributed 8 points.

Rishank Devadiga scored 14 points for UP Yoddha but it wasn't enough.

UP Yoddha got off to a flying start as Devadiga came up with a super raid in the second minute to lead 4-0. Anup got U Mumba going with a raid point in the third minute. But UP Yoddha led 6-3 after minutes as they looked to assert their dominance over U Mumba.

An all out was inflicted on U Mumba in the 9th minute as they railed 4-12. Anup then scored another raid point in the 10th minute for U Mumba.

However, UP Yoddha continued to lead 15-8 as Devadiga had six raid points. Shabeer scored two points in the 20th minute for U Mumba. Anup Kumar also had four raid points as they reduced the margin to 12-15 at the break.

U Mumba began the second half strongly, inflicting an all out in the first minute to level the game at 16-16. U Mumba then stretched the lead to 19-17 in the 22nd minute as they sent Nitin Tomar to the bench.

Devadiga scored two points to turn the tables, handing a slender 20-19 lead to UP Yoddha.

Devadiga scored three points in the 26th minute as UP Yoddha further led 23-22. Darshan Kadian responded with a two-point raid in the next minute for U Mumba. But UP Yoddha inflicted the second all out in the 30th minute to lead 29-26.

Shabeer scored his 11th point of the match in the 32nd minute as U Mumba trailed 28-31. Kadian then produced another two-point raid in the 34th minute to help U Mumba level the match at 31-31.

With less than five minutes to go, U Mumba inflicted their second all out to lead 35-31. UP Yoddha cut the deficit to two points after 37 minutes. But U Mumba kept their nerve in the last two minutes of the match to have the last laugh.

In the day's last match, Panthers pipped Bengaluru Bulls 30-28 despite Rohit Kumar's brilliant raids.

Panthers rode on terrific raiding performance from Jasvir Singh (10 points) and a rock-solid defensive display from birthday boy Manjeet Chhillar (8) to hold their nerve and hold on to a much-needed win.

It was Panthers` second win of the campaign whereas Bulls crashed to their fifth defeat.

Panthers began strongly as they led 5-2 after minutes with their defence inflicting damage on Bengaluru raiders.

Bulls were a bit slow to begin with but star raider Rohit Kumar brought them back into the game with a do-or- die raid in the 15th minute to draw levels at 8-8.

Bulls inflicted an all out in the next minute as Rohit scored two more points to give his team a 12-8 lead.

Thereafter, Jasvir came with up an incredible super raid in the 16th minute as Panthers made it 11-12 before sharing the spoils at 12-12 in the 19th minute.

Jaipur immediately forced an all out in the 20th minute to go into the break leading 17-14.

Coming back, Jasvir scored his eighth raid point in the 23d minute as Panthers led 19-14, before Manjeet attained a high-five to stretch their lead to 21-14 after 27 minutes.

Panthers inflicted another all out in the 29th minute to lead 26-16 to dominate the first 10 minutes of the second half.

Bulls' defence managed just four tackle points in the first 30 minutes of the match. Two tackle points by Bulls reduced the deficit to eight points as they trailed 20-27 after 34 minutes.

In the last five minutes, Bulls' challenge was to reduce the defeat margin to seven or less points to which Ajay Kumar responded with a raid point in the 39th minute to trail 23-29.

Panthers were reduced to just one man as Bulls launched a comeback and trailed 25-29.

Towards the end, Bulls' inflicted an all out to reduce the deficit to just one point but Panthers survived a scare, thanks to Jasvir`s raid point in the last second of the match to win 30-28.

