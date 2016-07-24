With July 11 being the cut-off date for qualification, star golfer Anirban Lahiri made the grade for Rio as per the International Golf Federation's (IGF) rankings for the Olympic men's competition. Reigning Asia No.1 Lahiri (world rank 62) was placed 20th in the IGF ranking list which was updated. With several big names missing from the coveted event, Lahiri stands a decent chance to clinch a medal. He had enjoyed an exceptional season in 2015 with two wins on the European Tour and a phenomenal tied fifth-finish at the PGA Championship - the best result for an Indian at a Major till date. Last year, the Bengaluru-based golfer also created history by becoming the first Indian to be a part of the International Team at the Presidents Cup.