Athletes signed-off from Rio Olympics with a glittering closing ceremony at the Maracana Stadium.    

Deepika Kumari

Deepika booked her Rio Olympics slot with a score of 686/720 in the women’s recurve event at the 2015 Archery World Cup. The 22-year-old has already won several marquee events in a run up to prestigious event. The Padma Shri and Arjuna award winner will be eager to shake off the disappointment from four years back when she lost to Amy Oliver of Great Britain in the first round itself. Deepika will be relying on her experience to not just ease off the pressure but also prove that she can deliver on the big stage.

Girl power to the fore: PV Sindhu, Sakshi Malik save India from drawing a blank in Rio Games

Women&#039;s archery challenge for India is over in Rio Olympics 2016

Rio 2016, Day 6: Swimming legend Michael Phelps wins individual 200m medley, bags 22nd gold

India at Rio, Day 5: Indian archers, Manoj Kumar raise expectations after Jitu Rai&#039;s heartbreaking exit

Rio Olympics: India&#039;s complete schedule for Day 6; Saina Nehwal, Shiva Thapa, Archers in spotlight

Rio Olympics Round-up: How India performed on Day 5 of biggest sporting extravaganza

Rio Olympics: Laishram Bombayla, Deepika Kumari in pre-quarters of women&#039;s individual

Rio Olympics Archery: Deepika Kumari blames it on &#039;windy conditions&#039; after India ouster

2016 Olympics: India&#039;s wait for the first medal at Rio Games continues

Rio Olympics 2016, Day 2: Michael Phelps bags 19th gold medal; Novak Djokovic, Williams sisters suffer shocking defeats

Rio Olympics 2016 Closing CeremonyRio Olympics 2016 Closing Ceremony

WATCH: Usain Bolt attempted javelin throw at Rio 2016 - His effort will shock you!WATCH: Usain Bolt attempted javelin throw at Rio 2016 - His effort will shock you!

