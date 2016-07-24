Deepika Kumari

Deepika booked her Rio Olympics slot with a score of 686/720 in the women’s recurve event at the 2015 Archery World Cup. The 22-year-old has already won several marquee events in a run up to prestigious event. The Padma Shri and Arjuna award winner will be eager to shake off the disappointment from four years back when she lost to Amy Oliver of Great Britain in the first round itself. Deepika will be relying on her experience to not just ease off the pressure but also prove that she can deliver on the big stage.