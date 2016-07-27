Like Abhinav Bindra, Rio 2016 is Gagan Narang's last Olympic Games. The 33-year-old bagged a bronze medal at London 2012 and is one India's brightest prospects this year. He will lead the country's charge in 10m Air Rifle, 50m Rifle Prone and 50m Rifle 3 Position. He won his Rio quota with a bronze medal win in the ISSF World Cup in May 2015. The 10m Air Rifle is where Gagan is at his best. Unlike 2012, the focus has now shifted from Bindra to Narang and the latter will be looking to deliver a memorable performance.