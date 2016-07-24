Zee News Rio Olympics 2016

Athletes signed-off from Rio Olympics with a glittering closing ceremony at the Maracana Stadium.    

Indian tennis queen Sania Mirza will feature in twin events – women's and mixed doubles – at Rio 2016. Along with Martina Hingis, the Hyderabad girl has dominated the WTA tour since 2015. Sania, who is currently World No. 1 in women's doubles, will team up with Prarthana Thombare and Rohan Bopanna at the Games. While the 29-year-old may not be able to conjure up something special with Prarthana, she is definitely a medal contender with the experienced Rohan. The duo has not played any competitive tennis together, with an IPTL commitment being their only outing as a team. Both however are veterans in doubles tennis now and are expected to develop an understanding from the word go when they take to the court in Rio.

PV Sindhu top searched Indian athlete in Google India

Rio Olympics 2016, Day 9: Dipa Karmakar steals limelight as Sania-Bopanna, Saina Nehwal, Men&#039;s hockey team crash out

Rio 2016: Sania Mirza breaks down after loss, says may not play at next Olympics

Sania Mirza and Rohan Bopanna fail to give India first medal in Rio Olympics 2016

Rio Olympics 2016, Day 9: Unstoppable Usain Bolt beats Justin Gatlin to clinch third successive gold in 100m final

Happy 70th Independence Day: India to win first Rio Olympics medal on the eve of 15th August?

Venus Williams becomes only the second tennis player win five Olympic medals

India at Rio Olympics 2016, Day 9 Preview: Gymnast Dipa Karmakar, tennis duo in with chance to open medal chest

Rio 2016: We have to overcome this defeat, says Sania Mirza

India at Rio Olympics 2016, Day 8 Recap: Lalita Babar lights up day before India stumbles in tennis

Rio Olympics 2016 Closing CeremonyRio Olympics 2016 Closing Ceremony

WATCH: Usain Bolt attempted javelin throw at Rio 2016 - His effort will shock you!WATCH: Usain Bolt attempted javelin throw at Rio 2016 - His effort will shock you!

