Indian tennis queen Sania Mirza will feature in twin events – women's and mixed doubles – at Rio 2016. Along with Martina Hingis, the Hyderabad girl has dominated the WTA tour since 2015. Sania, who is currently World No. 1 in women's doubles, will team up with Prarthana Thombare and Rohan Bopanna at the Games. While the 29-year-old may not be able to conjure up something special with Prarthana, she is definitely a medal contender with the experienced Rohan. The duo has not played any competitive tennis together, with an IPTL commitment being their only outing as a team. Both however are veterans in doubles tennis now and are expected to develop an understanding from the word go when they take to the court in Rio.