Vinesh Phogat secured her ticket to Rio with a gold medal win at the second World Qualification tournament in Istanbul, Turkey. She is the most promising young wrestler in India at the moment. The 21-year-old's aggression and confidence more than makes up for her lack of experience. Vinesh is no stranger to the big occasion, with a gold at 2014 Commonwealth Games, silver medal at the 2015 Asian Wrestling Championship and a bronze medal at the 2014 Asian Games in Incheon already under her belt. Vinesh isn't the first woman to make a mark in her family. Geeta, her cousin, bowed out at London 2012 in the opening bout. Vineet has a good chance in Rio to take off from where her cousin left off four years back.