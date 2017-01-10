close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
» »

After Mohammed Shami’s wife, Sania Mirza becomes latest victim of religious extremism on Facebook

Earlier, Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami's wife's dressing also became the subject of moral policing.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, January 10, 2017 - 19:38
After Mohammed Shami’s wife, Sania Mirza becomes latest victim of religious extremism on Facebook

New Delhi: Social media bigotry has been one of the most discussed topics off late, be it Saif Ali Khan – Kareena Kapoor Khan's son's name or Mohammed Shami's wife's dressing. The latest target of the trend has become India's Tennis star Sania Mirza, who was slammed on Facebook for apparently wearing 'revealing clothes'.

Here's the picture Sania posted on her Facebook account:-

Shrewd comments, as expected, started flowing.

"We should not forget that this life is temporary and the permanent is the next life after death," one user commented.

Earlier, Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami's wife's dressing also became the subject of moral policing.

First Published: Tuesday, January 10, 2017 - 19:38

More from zeenews

 
comments powered by Disqus

TAGS

Top Videos

More from other Sections

© 1998-2017 Zee Media Corporation Ltd (An Essel Group Company), All rights reserved.