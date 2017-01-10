After Mohammed Shami’s wife, Sania Mirza becomes latest victim of religious extremism on Facebook
Earlier, Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami's wife's dressing also became the subject of moral policing.
Tuesday, January 10, 2017
New Delhi: Social media bigotry has been one of the most discussed topics off late, be it Saif Ali Khan – Kareena Kapoor Khan's son's name or Mohammed Shami's wife's dressing. The latest target of the trend has become India's Tennis star Sania Mirza, who was slammed on Facebook for apparently wearing 'revealing clothes'.
Here's the picture Sania posted on her Facebook account:-
Shrewd comments, as expected, started flowing.
"We should not forget that this life is temporary and the permanent is the next life after death," one user commented.
Tuesday, January 10, 2017
