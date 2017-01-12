Australian Open 2017: Andy Murray, Angelique Kerber top seeds; Roger Federer seeded No. 17

New Delhi: World No. 1 male tennis player Andy Muray, along with Germany's Angelique Kerber, have been named the top-seeded players for upcoming Australian Open.

Murray, who had a brilliant run in 2016, is the top seed ahead of six-time Australian Open champion Novak Djokovic in the men's draw. Meanwhile Kerber, the reigning Australian and U.S. Open champion, is the top seed in the women's draw ahead of six-time campion Serena Williams, who is seeded No. 2.

The seedings were confirmed by Australian Open organizers on Thursday. The draw will be held Friday for the season-opening major, which starts Monday at Melbourne Park.

After missing action on the court for six months due to a knee injury, 17-time Grand Slam champion Roger Federer has been seeded 17 for the tournament. He returned to action at the international mixed teams exhibition at the Hopman Cup in Perth last week.

This means the Swiss legend could face one of the top-10 players in the third round of the tournament. Rafael Nadal, 14-time Grand Slam champion, who is also returning from injury, is ninth.