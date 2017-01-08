Brisbane International: 'Baby Fed' Grigor Dimitrov beats Kei Nishikori to win first title since 2014

New Delhi: Bulgarian talent Grigor Dimitrov ended his trophy drought by winning the Brisbane International men's singles title on Sunday.

He defeated Japan's Kei Nishikori in three sets, 6-2, 2-6, 6-3 in one hour and 50 minutes at Queensland Tennis Centre. It's second ATP title, and first since 2014.

Dimitrov, known as 'Baby Fed' for his obvious similarities with Swiss maestro Roger Federer, broke Nishikori twice towards the end of first set to win it 6-2.

But the world number 5 from Japan responded in style, breaking Dimitrov twice to win the set 6-2.

In the decider, Dimitrov broke Nishikori in the all-important eighth game and serve out the match, and title.

Despite winning the title, it's been a good tournament for the world no.17. En route to the final, he defeated world no.8 Dominic Thiem in the quarterfinals and no.3 and then defending champion Milos Raonic in the semifinals.

It will serve a huge moral booster for the Bulgarian as the season opening Grand Slam tournament — Australia Open – starts next week in Melbourne.