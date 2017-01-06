Roger Federer feels he can become a professional musician — VIDEO

New Delhi: Swiss maestro Roger Federer has said that he explore music as a backup career option.

Federer, 35, shared a video on his Twitter handle with, and wrote, "At least I have a backup career as a bongo player."

At least I have a backup career as a bongo player pic.twitter.com/C8xl0pW9Pu — Roger Federer (@rogerfederer) January 4, 2017

In the video, the 17-time Grand Slam singles winner was seen playing the instrument imaginary.

Making a comeback after injury lay-off, Federer was beaten by teenager teenager Alexander Zverev at the mixed teams Hopman Cup in Perth.

The German talent won the match 7-6 (7/1), 6-7 (4/7), 7-6 (7/4) in two hours and 30 minutes.

It was Zverev`s second straight win over the Swiss champ, having beaten him in Germany last June, and the result also mirrored that of an unofficial match on the practice court on New Year`s Eve.

(With Agency inputs)