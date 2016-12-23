Sania Mirza plays down her split with Martina Hingis, says 'it's not that tragic'
Mirza and Hingis had dominated the circuit winning three Grand Slam titles and also notching up a 41-match winning streak, which is longest in women’s doubles since 1990.
New Delhi: World number one women's doubles player Sania Mirza has claimed that her split with Martina Hingis "was an extremely professional decision” and “really not that big a deal as people made it out to be.”
To the shock of everyone, their celebrated partnership ended this August, fueling all sorts of speculations. And still, reasons of the split are matters of conjecture.
But on Wednesday, the Indian ace said that the split was "not that tragic" and both are happy with their current partners.
“It was an extremely professional decision. (Doubles) partnerships are like relationships. They work, and then they don’t work. And then you move on. It’s always tricky when you split with someone you have had so much success with.
"But, it’s really not that big a deal as people made it out to be. It’s not that tragic. This is a professional tour. Everybody wants to win. It’s sad to finish a partnership of any kind in anything in life. But you have to accept it. She’s happy in the space with whom she’s playing with now. And obviously I am, which is why I have had success already,” she told Firstpost.
Mirza now teams up with Czech Barbora Strycova and they have already captured two titles, in Cincinnati and Tokyo, besides making the Wuhan final.
